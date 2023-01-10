Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence to Co-Headline Spring 2023 “Chaos & Carnage” US Tour

Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence will co-headline the 2023 edition of the annual “Chaos & Carnage” tour, which heads across the US this spring.

The rest of the tour package is rounded out by a stacked support bill featuring Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, and Slay Squad. Dates kick off April 7th in Fort Worth, Texas, and run through April 30th in Anaheim, California.

Ticket pre-sales begin as early as today (January 10th) at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales begin Friday (January 13th) at 10 a.m. local time, and VIP packages available via the “Chaos & Carnage” website next Friday (January 20th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Chaos & Carnage” is now in its fourth year. The tour is curated by Jason Malhoyt of Imperial Artist Management and JJ Cassiere of the 33 and West booking agency, and past packages have featured extreme metal acts such as Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Whitechapel, Revocation, and AngelMaker, among others.

“Looking forward to playing our most brutal set yet on the Chaos & Carnage Tour 2023 this Spring!” remarked Jonathan Gallagher of Dying Fetus via a press release. “We hope to see you all out there in the pit as we co-headline the tour with our friends in Suicide Silence, along with all the other sick bands. See you soon!”

Added Eddie Hermida of Suicide Silence: “We are stoked to be returning to this year’s Chaos & Carnage Tour. We had so much fun last year we decided to come back again with our brothers in Dying Fetus! This year’s line up is pure devastation, so come party with us!”

Advertisement

Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence will rotate as show closers from night to night. You can see the full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.

Chaos & Carnage 2023 Tour Dates featuring Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence, Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, and Slay Squad:

04/07 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre

04/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

04/09 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/13 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square

04/14 – Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

04/15 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster Theater

04/16 – Reading, PA @ Reverb

04/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mountain View Amp

04/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/20 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

04/21 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot

04/22 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

04/24 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

04/27 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

04/29 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre

04/30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues