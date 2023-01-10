Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence to Co-Headline Spring 2023 “Chaos & Carnage” US Tour

The touring bill also features Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, and Slay Squad

Advertisement
dying fetus suicide silence tour 2023
Dying Fetus (photo by Scott Kinkade) and Suicide Silence (courtesy of Cosa Nostra PR)
January 10, 2023 | 11:24am ET

    Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence will co-headline the 2023 edition of the annual “Chaos & Carnage” tour, which heads across the US this spring.

    The rest of the tour package is rounded out by a stacked support bill featuring Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, and Slay Squad. Dates kick off April 7th in Fort Worth, Texas, and run through April 30th in Anaheim, California.

    Ticket pre-sales begin as early as today (January 10th) at 10 a.m. local time. General ticket sales begin Friday (January 13th) at 10 a.m. local time, and VIP packages available via the “Chaos & Carnage” website next Friday (January 20th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Chaos & Carnage” is now in its fourth year. The tour is curated by Jason Malhoyt of Imperial Artist Management and JJ Cassiere of the 33 and West booking agency, and past packages have featured extreme metal acts such as Carnifex, Lorna Shore, Whitechapel, Revocation, and AngelMaker, among others.

    “Looking forward to playing our most brutal set yet on the Chaos & Carnage Tour 2023 this Spring!” remarked Jonathan Gallagher of Dying Fetus via a press release. “We hope to see you all out there in the pit as we co-headline the tour with our friends in Suicide Silence, along with all the other sick bands. See you soon!”

    Added Eddie Hermida of Suicide Silence: “We are stoked to be returning to this year’s Chaos & Carnage Tour. We had so much fun last year we decided to come back again with our brothers in Dying Fetus! This year’s line up is pure devastation, so come party with us!”

    Advertisement

    dying fetus compulsion for cruelty stream
     Editor's Pick
    Dying Fetus Unleash “Compulsion for Cruelty,” First New Song in Five Years: Stream

    Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence will rotate as show closers from night to night. You can see the full list of tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Chaos & Carnage 2023 Tour Dates featuring Dying Fetus, Suicide Silence, Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisugabogg, Crown Magnetar, and Slay Squad:
    04/07 – Fort Worth, TX @ Ridglea Theatre
    04/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center
    04/09 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
    04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    04/13 – New York, NY @ Palladium Times Square
    04/14 – Sayerville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    04/15 – Hartford, CT @ The Webster Theater
    04/16 – Reading, PA @ Reverb
    04/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mountain View Amp
    04/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    04/20 – Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
    04/21 – Pontiac, MI @ The Crofoot
    04/22 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge
    04/24 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    04/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
    04/27 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
    04/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
    04/29 – Berkeley, CA @ UC Theatre
    04/30 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

    chaos carnage tour 2023

Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

us girls bless this mess meg remy futures bet indie rock pop music news stream listen tour dates tickets

U.S. Girls Announces New Album Bless This Mess, Shares "Futures Bet": Stream

January 10, 2023

m83 fantasy

M83 Announces New Album Fantasy, North American Tour Dates

January 10, 2023

sylvan esso 2023 tour

Sylvan Esso Announce 2023 Tour Dates

January 10, 2023

New Pornographers Continue as a Guest new album 2023 tour

The New Pornographers Announce New Album Continue as a Guest, North American Tour

January 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dying Fetus and Suicide Silence to Co-Headline Spring 2023 "Chaos & Carnage" US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter