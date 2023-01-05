Menu
Eagles Announce Check-In Dates for “Hotel California Tour” 2023

The new leg kicks off in February and runs through April

The Eagles, photo by Ron Koch
January 5, 2023 | 11:31am ET

    Eagles have expanded the long-running “Hotel California Tour” into 2023, proving again that while they are moving around, at just about “any time of year/ You can find [them] here.” Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    The lineup featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill will play the full album Hotel California as well as a set of greatest hits. They’ll follow a previously-announced west coast run in February and March with seven new concerts. They’ll pick up in San Diego and then decamp for the east coast, running from Jacksonville and Tampa up through Columbia, SC, Knoxville, TN, Greensboro, NC, and Newark, NJ.

    General on-sale kicks off Friday, January 13th via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale beginning January 12th (use code SOUND). Check out their full 2023 schedule below and book your seats here.

    Eagles 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/17 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort
    02/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    02/21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
    02/24 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    02/25 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    03/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    03/03 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
    03/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
    03/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    03/30 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
    04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    04/04 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    04/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

