Eagles have expanded the long-running “Hotel California Tour” into 2023, proving again that while they are moving around, at just about “any time of year/ You can find [them] here.” Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

The lineup featuring Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, and Vince Gill will play the full album Hotel California as well as a set of greatest hits. They’ll follow a previously-announced west coast run in February and March with seven new concerts. They’ll pick up in San Diego and then decamp for the east coast, running from Jacksonville and Tampa up through Columbia, SC, Knoxville, TN, Greensboro, NC, and Newark, NJ.

General on-sale kicks off Friday, January 13th via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale beginning January 12th (use code SOUND). Check out their full 2023 schedule below and book your seats here.

Eagles 2023 Tour Dates:

02/17 — Lincoln, CA @ The Venue at Thunder Valley Casino Resort

02/19 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/21 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose

02/24 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

02/25 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

03/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

03/03 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

03/25 — Jacksonville, FL @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

03/28 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/30 — Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena

04/01 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

04/04 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

04/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center