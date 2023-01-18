Menu
Tyler Childers, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D to Play New Echoland Festival

Phil Lesh, Vulfpeck, The Flaming Lip, and Nile Rodgers with Chic also featured on inaugural lineup

January 18, 2023 | 11:59am ET

    Tyler Childers, Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, Tenacious D, Phil Lesh, and Vulfpeck are among the acts set to play the new Echoland Music Festival in 2023.

    The three-day camping festival takes place May 11th-13th at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park in Live Oak, Florida. The inaugural lineup also boasts Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Flaming Lips (performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots), Nile Rodgers & Chic, Grace Potter, BadBadNotGood, 100 Gecs, Yola, Digable Planets, Briston Maroney, Gov’t Mule, Marcus King, Noah Kahan, Vieux Farka Touré, Cory Wong, Ghostland Observatory, Dark Star Orchestra, and more.

    Tickets to Echoland 2023 — including three-day general admission and VIP passes — go on sale beginning Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. ET via the festival’s website.

    Echoland 2023 lineup poster

