Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

El DeBarge, “Rhythm of the Night” Singer, Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

Police found narcotics they believe to be heroin

Advertisement
el debarge arrested weapon drug charges narcotics heroin
El DeBarge, photo By Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
January 10, 2023 | 1:08pm ET

    Five-time Grammy nominated singer El DeBarge has been arrested on drug and weapons charges, TMZ reports.

    The lead singer of family band DeBarge had several hits in the 1980s, including “Rhythm of the Night.” He was detained by Burbank police in the early hours of January 8th while parked at a gas station. Law enforcement officials noticed his vehicle had expired plates, and when they approached, they claim to have seen an extendable metal baton in plain view.

    The weapon is illegal in California, and its discovery prompted a full search of the vehicle which also turned up drug implements, narcotics that police believe to be heroin, and pepper spray.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    DeBarge, who was also driving with an expired license, has been charged with possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    DeBarge reportedly posted a $25,000 bond and has a court date set for March.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Leslie Jordan tribute show Eddie Vedder Maren Morris Billy Strings Grand Ole Opry

Leslie Jordan Tribute Show to Feature Eddie Vedder, Maren Morris, Billy Strings, and More

January 10, 2023

muna 2023 north american tour nova twins tickets buy

MUNA Announce 2023 North American Tour

January 10, 2023

Avey Tare 7s album 2023 tour the musical hey bog new song stream

Animal Collective's Avey Tare Announces New Solo Album 7s, 2023 Tour

January 10, 2023

cradle of filth devildriver 2023 tour

Cradle of Filth and DevilDriver to Embark on 2023 US Co-Headlining Tour

January 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

El DeBarge, "Rhythm of the Night" Singer, Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

Menu Shop Search Newsletter