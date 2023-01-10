El DeBarge, “Rhythm of the Night” Singer, Arrested on Drug and Weapon Charges

Five-time Grammy nominated singer El DeBarge has been arrested on drug and weapons charges, TMZ reports.

The lead singer of family band DeBarge had several hits in the 1980s, including “Rhythm of the Night.” He was detained by Burbank police in the early hours of January 8th while parked at a gas station. Law enforcement officials noticed his vehicle had expired plates, and when they approached, they claim to have seen an extendable metal baton in plain view.

The weapon is illegal in California, and its discovery prompted a full search of the vehicle which also turned up drug implements, narcotics that police believe to be heroin, and pepper spray.

DeBarge, who was also driving with an expired license, has been charged with possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DeBarge reportedly posted a $25,000 bond and has a court date set for March.