Elon Musk Says Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Was “Heart of the Show”

Elon Musk has shared some effusive praise about Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland after Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland following news he was charged with felony domestic violence.

Naturally, Musk made the comment on his own social platform. After YouTuber Tim Pool reacted to Roiland’s ouster by tweeting, “how lol justin is rick *and* morty,” Musk replied, “He is also the heart of the show.”

In addition to co-creating Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon, Roiland voiced the titular roles. Going forward, Harmon will now be the sole showrunner and the voice roles of Rick and Morty will be recast for the show, which inked a 70-episode deal with Adult Swim back in 2018. However, Roiland will remain credited as a co-creator.

As We Got This Covered points out, Musk may have just been sticking up for one of his fans. The Tesla and Twitter CEO previously appeared on Rick and Morty as an alternate version of himself after Roiland tweeted a photo of the two of them together in 2017 with the caption, “Thank you for being a humble genius, a dreamer, and a beacon of hope for humanity.”

More recently, a text message from Roiland to Musk was included in one of the exhibits for the lawsuit Twitter filed against Musk when he tried to break his purchase agreement last year. “I fucking love that you are majority owner of Twitter,” Roiland wrote. “My friends David and Daniel have a program that verifies identity that would be nice to connect to Twitter. As in, if people chose to use it, it could verify that they are a real person and not a troll farm. I should introduce you to them.”

Besides the domestic violence charges, Roiland has been accused of inappropriate conversations with minors through screenshots that have surfaced via social media. One day after Adult Swim cut ties with Roiland, Hulu followed suit with a statement that the streamer had also ended its association with him. Roiland has also resigned from Squanch Games, the gaming company he helped found.

