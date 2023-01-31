Elton John’s Farewell Tour Is the Highest-Grossing Tour of All Time

Elton John’s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour has brought in a whopping $817.9 million since it began in 2018 — making it the highest-grossing tour of all time, according to Billboard.

Since announcing his plans to step back from live performances, John has embarked on a lengthy, cross-continental tour that has so far included 278 shows. He began by playing arenas across North America, Europe, and Oceania before advancing to stadiums, going from making about $200 million across two years of arena shows to making the same amount in a matter of months at stadiums.

John’s farewell tour is the first to make over $800 million, breaking the record set by Ed Sheeran with his $776.4 million-grossing “The Divide Tour.” Sheeran hit that landmark in 2019, knocking U2 off the charts with their $736.4 million-grossing “The 360 Tour.”

The “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour isn’t over yet. The Rocketman has shows planned — including a headlining spot at Glastonbury — through July, and tickets are on sale now. In the meantime, revisit our review of his final concert at Dodger Stadium.

Photo Gallery: Elton John at Chicago’s United Center in 2018

