Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” Traveled the World and the Seven Seas 40 Years Ago

Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart celebrated the milestone online

Eurythmics’ “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” music video (YouTube)
January 5, 2023 | 9:18pm ET

    Eurythmics are celebrating 40 years of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” The new wave classic dropped on January 4th, 1983, and both Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart took to social media to acknowledge the milestone.

    “It’s almost impossible to believe that ‘Sweet Dreams are Made of This’ was released forty years ago!” Lennox said. ‘It has continued to travel the world and the seven seas ever since, which is a wonderful and miraculous story all to itself!”

    Lennox added, “Songs are like ships…They have their own particular voyages and destinations.. Once they’ve been launched, there’s no turning back. You just have to follow the journey.”

    “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” was Eurythmics’ first US single, and it reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The duo’s album of the same name reached No. 15 on the Billboard 200. In 1995, Marilyn Manson released a cover of the song with a music video that became known as one of the scariest clips of all time.

    Last year, Eurythmics reunited for a rare live performance when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. U2’s The Edge provided the band’s induction speech, and Lennox and Stewart went on to play  “Would I Lie to You?,” “Missionary Man,” and, of course, “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This).” Watch clips of their induction ceremony here.

