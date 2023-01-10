Menu
Everything But the Girl Announce Comeback Album Fuse, Share “Nothing Left to Lose”: Stream

The pop duo's first album in 24 years

Everything But the Girl, photo by Edward Bishop
January 10, 2023 | 4:00am ET

    Everything But the Girl — the prolific pop duo best known for their 1994 club hit “Missing” — will return on April 21st with Fuse, their first studio album in 24 years. Ahead of its release, Ben Watt and Tracey Thorn have shared the record’s first single “Nothing Left to Lose” today.

    The English music duo went on an amicable, indefinite hiatus in 2000, choosing to go out on a natural high note. Their re-emergence appears to have come about just as organically: “Ironically the finished sound of the new album was the last thing on our mind when we started in March 2021,” Thorn said in a press release. “Of course, we were aware of the pressures of such a long-awaited comeback, so we tried to begin instead in a spirit of open-minded playfulness, uncertain of the direction, receptive to invention.”

    Watt adds: “It was exciting. A natural dynamism developed. We spoke in short-hand, and little looks, and co-wrote instinctively. It became more than the sum of our two selves. It just became Everything But the Girl on its own.”

    Pre-orders for physical copies of Fuse are ongoing. Below, see its artwork and tracklist, and listen to Everything But the Girl’s “Nothing Left to Lose.”

    See where “Missing” landed on our 2016 list of the best one-hit wonders of all time.

    Fuse Artwork:

    Fuse artwork

    Fuse Tracklist:
    01. Nothing Left to Lose
    02. Run a Red Light
    03. Caution to the Wind
    04. When You Mess Up
    05 .Time and Time Again
    06. No One Knows We’re Dancing
    07. Lost
    08. Forever
    09. Interior Space
    10. Karaoke

