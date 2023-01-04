The Evil Dead are coming back: New Line Cinema has today unveiled the official trailer for Evil Dead Rise, the new installment in the beloved horror franchise set to hit theaters on April 21st, 2023.

Creator/original director Sam Raimi won’t be helming this movie, nor will Bruce Campbell reprise his role as Ash Williams; Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin directed and wrote Evil Dead Rise, with Raimi and Campbell instead working as executive producers.

It’s unclear how the new film connects to the original trilogy, except for the presence of the fabled Necronomicon. Evil Dead Rise is centered around two estranged sisters, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) and Beth (Lily Sullivan), “whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable.” The cast is rounded out by Gabrielle Echols, Morgan Davies, Nell Fisher, Mia Challis, Jayden Daniels, Tai Wano, and Billy Reynolds-McCarthy.

“I’m thrilled to bring Evil Dead back to its original home at New Line 40 years after the release of the first film,” Raimi said in a statement. “The company’s history as pioneers of horror speaks for itself. I’m equally excited to be working with Lee Cronin, whose gifts as a storyteller make him the ideal filmmaker to continue the enduring legacy of the franchise.”

Meanwhile, in a teaser shared on Twitter, Campbell promised that Evil Dead Rise “is the scariest one yet.” See for yourself and check out the official trailer for Evil Dead Rise below.