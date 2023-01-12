Menu
Ezra Miller to Plead Guilty to Lesser Charges in Vermont Burglary Case

The plea deal will help Miller avoid charges of felony burglary and petit larceny

Ezra Miller, photo by Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images
January 12, 2023 | 10:15am ET

    Ezra Miller has reached a deal after being accused of felony burglary in Vermont and is expected to plead guilty to lesser charges while the more serious counts are dropped.

    The embattled The Flash actor was alleged to have broken into a neighbor’s house in Stamford, Vermont on May 1st, 2022, and stolen several bottles of alcohol. They were initially charged with unlawful trespassing, petit larceny, and two charges of burglary in an unoccupied dwelling. The burglary charges alone could have brought a maximum penalty of 25 years in prison.

    Miller initially pleaded not guilty, But as NBC News reports, prosecutors have agreed to drop the larceny and burglary counts as part of the new plea deal. Now, Miller will face a $500 fine, 89 to 90 days in a suspended sentence, and a year’s probation.

    Last year, Miller was charged with disorderly conduct for behavior at a Hawaii karaoke bar, for which they paid a $500 fine, as well as second-degree assault for an incident at a woman’s home in Hawaii, the resolution of which hasn’t been made public. They were also accused of more disturbing behavior, including grooming underage children, wearing body armor, and carrying a gun at all times.

    In August of last year, Miller announced that they had begun “ongoing treatment” for “complex mental health issues,” and since then they’ve seemingly stayed out of trouble. If you’d like, you can revisit the full timeline of Ezra Miller’s legal troubles now.

Ezra Miller to Plead Guilty to Lesser Charges in Vermont Burglary Case

