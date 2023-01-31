Fall Out Boy Announce 2023 North American Tour

Fall Out Boy have announced a North American tour in support of their upcoming album, So Much (For) Stardust.

Kicking off with a hometown gig at Chicago’s Wrigley Field, the 29-date outing hits stadiums and amphitheaters across the country from late June through early August. Notably, Fall Out Boy will also headline shows at Forest Hills Stadium in New York City, Fenway Park in Boston, and Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

A Live Nation pre-sale takes place Thursday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS) ahead of a public on-sale on Friday, February 3rd via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets will also be available to purchase via Stubhub.

Alkaline Trio will open the first three shows of the tour before giving way to Bring Me the Horizon, who will serve as direct support for the remainder of the tour. Other opening acts include New Found Glory, Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, and Royal & The Serpent. Check out the full schedule below.

So Much (For) Stardust, the band’s first album in five years, is due out on on March 24th. Shortly after the album’s announcement, guitarist Joe Trohman announced a leave of absence from the band in order to focus on his mental health.

Fall Out Boy 2023 Tour Dates

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *

06/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *

06/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

06/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

07/01 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ^

07/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

07/09 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

07/11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

07/13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater ^

07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

07/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

07/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

07/19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

07/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

07/22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^

07/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

07/25 – @Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater ^

07/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

08/01 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

08/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/04 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

08/05 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/06 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

* = w/ Alkaline Trio

^ = w/ Bring Me the Horizon