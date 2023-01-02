Fall Out Boy Tease Comeback: “We Spent the Last Year Jamming Ideas in a Tiny Room”

Following in the footsteps of My Chemical Romance and Blink-182, Fall Out Boy have teased their imminent comeback. In a note sent to their email list, the band revealed they have been in the studio “jamming ideas in a tiny room.”

Titled “A Homeboy’s Life,” the note features several paragraphs of existential rambling before getting to the point. “We spent the last year jamming ideas in a tiny room [and] can’t wait to share them with you,” it reads. “Thanks for always sticking around. Thanks for working the beat. Spoiler alert: we got more than a gold watch coming for you next year.”

See the full note below.

The announcement comes one week after the pop punk group appeared to tease new music with an animated video called “A Claymation Fall Out Boy Celebration,” which you can watch below. In late November, they took out a full-page ad in the Chicago Tribune teasing their eighth studio album. It featured their new logo incorporated into the phrase “FOB 8,” followed by a cryptic statement: “If you build it, they will come.”

Early December saw FOB further teasing their first full-length in five years by mailing postcards to fans titled “greetings from pink seashell beach” and launching an accompanying website. With this year marking the 20th anniversary of the band’s breakout studio debut, Take This to Your Grave, it seems like they’re pulling out all the stops.

FOB’s last album was 2018’s MANIA. In 2019, they released their second greatest hits album ahead of their “Hella Mega Tour” with Green Day and Weezer, which was pushed back due to COVID.