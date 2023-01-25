Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song “Heartbreak Feels So Good”: Watch

Off the upcoming album So Much (for) Stardust

Advertisement
fall out boy rivers cuomo heartbreak feels so good watch stream
Fall Out Boy’s “Heartbreak Feels So Good” video
January 25, 2023 | 12:37pm ET

    With their new album So Much (for) Stardust less than two months away, Fall Out Boy are heralding its arrival with the second single, “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” The song comes with a music video in which FOB try to prank kidnap Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo.

    “Heartbreak Feels So Good” opens with dark synths and high, muted guitars. “We could cry a little, cry a lot,” vocalist Patrick Stump sings, “Don’t stop dancing, don’t dare stop/ We’ll cry later, or cry now/ You know it’s heartbreak.”

    In the video, directed by Whitey McConnaughy, the heartbreak is of a prank that never quite materializes. The (obviously scripted) setup finds Fall Out Boy on a phone call with their “Hella Mega Tour” mate, Cuomo, prepping a staged kidnapping. Cuomo’s phone rings (his ringtone is the guitar riff to “Undone – The Sweater Song”), and the Weezer frontman asks, “You’re gonna jump out of a van and grab me or something?” He adds, “I am not really sure about this.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Dude, you wrote ‘Africa,’ you’re going to be great,” bassist Pete Wentz replies. But the plot falls apart when Cuomo refuses to get into the van (“Fuck those guys,” he says), and after Weezer fans foil the kidnapping, Fall Out Boy are on the run. Check it out below.

    So Much (for) Stardust arrives March 24th and pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Daisy Jones and the Six teaser trailer Taylor Jenkins Reid amazon prime video Riley Keough

Riley Keough Achieves Rock Star Dreams in Daisy Jones & the Six Trailer: Watch

January 25, 2023

aly aj baby lay your head down with love from new album single pop music tour dates news

Aly & AJ Announce New Album With Love From, Share "Baby Lay Your Head Down": Stream

January 25, 2023

OTTTO new album

OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil "My Pain": Stream

January 25, 2023

slowthai UGLY new album artwork tracklist Selfish song stream

slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares "Selfish": Stream

January 25, 2023

kevin morby music from montana story 2023 tour stream tour music video like a flower tickets buy

Kevin Morby Shares Music from Montana Story OST, Unveils 2023 Tour Dates

January 25, 2023

Fever Ray Kandy Karin Olof Dreijer new song video stream

Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single "Kandy": Stream

January 25, 2023

bjork daughter isadora new song bergmal stream listen

Björk’s Daughter Ísadóra Shares Debut Solo Song "bergmál": Stream

January 24, 2023

Dave Matthews Band Walk Around the Moon new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Madman’s Eyes new song stream

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour

January 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song "Heartbreak Feels So Good": Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter