Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song “Heartbreak Feels So Good”: Watch

With their new album So Much (for) Stardust less than two months away, Fall Out Boy are heralding its arrival with the second single, “Heartbreak Feels So Good.” The song comes with a music video in which FOB try to prank kidnap Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo.

“Heartbreak Feels So Good” opens with dark synths and high, muted guitars. “We could cry a little, cry a lot,” vocalist Patrick Stump sings, “Don’t stop dancing, don’t dare stop/ We’ll cry later, or cry now/ You know it’s heartbreak.”

In the video, directed by Whitey McConnaughy, the heartbreak is of a prank that never quite materializes. The (obviously scripted) setup finds Fall Out Boy on a phone call with their “Hella Mega Tour” mate, Cuomo, prepping a staged kidnapping. Cuomo’s phone rings (his ringtone is the guitar riff to “Undone – The Sweater Song”), and the Weezer frontman asks, “You’re gonna jump out of a van and grab me or something?” He adds, “I am not really sure about this.”

Related Video

“Dude, you wrote ‘Africa,’ you’re going to be great,” bassist Pete Wentz replies. But the plot falls apart when Cuomo refuses to get into the van (“Fuck those guys,” he says), and after Weezer fans foil the kidnapping, Fall Out Boy are on the run. Check it out below.

So Much (for) Stardust arrives March 24th and pre-orders are ongoing.