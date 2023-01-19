Fall Out Boy Enlist Pete Wentz Clones for “Love from the Other Side” on Kimmel: Watch

Fall Out Boy capped off a busy day on Tuesday, January 18th by appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform their new single, “Love from the Other Side.” Following guitarist Joe Trohman’s announcement that he was taking a leave of absence, Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, and Andy Hurley played as a trio.

For some extra backup, Wentz enlisted some of his biggest fans to don wigs of his signature emo haircut and escort him to the stage. Once he joined Stump and Hurley, the bassist took off his wig to reveal his current blonde tresses and FOB ran through the first single off their newly announced album, So Much (For) Stardust.

Stump didn’t seem to skip a beat despite taking greater responsibility on the guitar, and the crowd was visibly enthused by the performance. Watch Fall Out Boy play “Love from the Other Side” on Kimmel below.

Advertisement

Related Video

So Much (For) Stardust marks FOB’s return to Fueled by Ramen two decades after releasing their debut studio album, Take This to Your Grave, on the label. It’s out on March 24th and pre-orders are ongoing.

Just hours after FOB revealed the project, Trohman announced he was taking a hiatus to prioritize his mental health. Acknowledging the awkward timing, he cited burnout but promised to “return to the fold” after taking time to recover.