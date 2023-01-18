Fall Out Boy Announce New Album So Much (For) Stardust, Share “Love From the Other Side”: Stream

Fall Out Boy have announced their new album, So Much (For) Stardust, out March 24th via Fueled by Ramen/Elektra Records. As a preview, they’ve shared the first single “Love From the Other Side.”

So Much (For) Stardust marks Fall Out Boy’s return to Fueled by Ramen 20 years after releasing their debut studio album, Take This to Your Grave, on the label. In a statement, lead vocalist Patrick Stump said the making of the record also marked a return to basics.

“Technology has made it really easy to make records much more quickly these days. There’s nothing wrong with that, and that spontaneity can be exciting,” Stump said. “But we wanted to get back to the way we used to work. We wanted to make a record that was really lovingly crafted and deliberate and patiently guided — like someone cooked you a delicate meal. I’m not a very proud guy, but I’m pretty proud of this record.”

Pre-orders are ongoing. See the album artwork below.

Indeed, “Love From the Other Side” is a guitar-forward rock song with FOB’s trademark dramatics. After asserting “every lover’s got a little dagger in their hand” on the chorus, Stump sings, “Summer falling through our fingers again and/ You were the sunshine/ Of my lifetime/ What would you trade the pain for?”

The accompanying video, directed by David Braun and Open the Portal, shouts out some of FOB’s contemporaries through a shelf of made-up book titles including Taking Back Sundays with Morrie, Crime and Punishment at the Disco, The Weezer of Oz, Catch-182, and Of Modest Mouse & Mice. Watch it below.

FOB’s last studio album was 2018’s MANIA, which was followed one year later by their second greatest hits collection, Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die – Volume Two.

So Much (For) Stardust Artwork: