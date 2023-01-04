Fantastic Negrito Announces New Album Grandfather Courage

Fantastic Negrito has announced his new album Grandfather Courage, an acoustic reimagining of his 2022 full-length White Jesus Black Problems. It’s out on February 3rd via his own Storefront Records.

Grandfather Courage contains 11 songs in total and brings a new perspective to White Jesus Black Problems, which was based on the true story of his seventh-generation white Scottish grandmother, an indentured servant who lived in 1750s colonial Virginia in a common law marriage with his seventh-generation Black enslaved grandfather.

The album was created with the help of Negrito’s touring band and includes a previously released reworking of “Oh Betty,” which was nominated in the Best American Roots Performance category for the 2023 Grammys. As a new preview, Negrito has shared the reimagined version of “Highest Bidder,” which brings his impassioned vocal performance to the forefront while toning down the lively drums of the original.

“If you want to take your mind, body, and soul on a trip check out the reimagined recording of ‘Highest Bidder’ through the lenses of my touring band,” the musician said in a statement. “At the time, I was listening to a lot of African drum patterns, and that definitely influenced this song. I’m trying to convey what I see when I walk down the street here in Oakland.”

Listen to the track below. Pre-orders for Grandfather Courage are ongoing. Scroll onward for the full artwork and tracklist.

Grandfather Courage Artwork:

Grandfather Courage Tracklist:

01. Drifting Away (Acoustic)

02. Locked Down (Acoustic)

03. Highest Bidder (Acoustic)

04. They Go Low (Acoustic)

05. Nibbadip (Acoustic)

06. Oh Betty (Acoustic)

07. Man with No Name (Acoustic)

08. You Better Have a Gun (Acoustic)

09. Trudoo (Acoustic)

10. In My Head (Acoustic)

11. Virginia Soil (Acoustic)