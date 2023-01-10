Menu
Father John Misty Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

In support of last April's Chloë and the Next 20th Century

Father John Misty, photo via Instagram
January 10, 2023 | 2:20pm ET

    Father John Misty has unveiled a brand-new run of North American tour dates for Spring 2023. The shows are in support of Josh Tillman’s latest album, last April’s Chloë and the Next 20th Century.

    Father John Misty will wrap up the European leg of the tour in Manchester on March 17th. The North American dates begin on April 14th at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Neighborhood Theatre. The following 19 dates will take Tillman through much of New England and the Midwest, including stops in Ithaca, Providence, Cincinnati, Detroit, and more before wrapping things up on May 7th at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

    Pre-sale tickets for Father John Misty’s US tour dates will be available Wednesday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time; use the code BUDDY, or our code SOUND. General on-sale will follow that Friday the 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Get your tickets over at Ticketmaster, and see the full itinerary below.

    Father John Misty 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    02/26 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    02/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
    02/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena
    03/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
    03/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    03/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    03/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    03/10 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
    03/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
    03/12 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory
    03/13 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage
    03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    03/17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
    04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
    04/15-16 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
    04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Ampitheater
    04/17 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
    04/19 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca
    04/20 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    04/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    04/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    04/23 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
    04/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    04/27 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University
    04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
    05/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    05/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    05/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    05/04 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
    05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

