Father John Misty Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Father John Misty has unveiled a brand-new run of North American tour dates for Spring 2023. The shows are in support of Josh Tillman’s latest album, last April’s Chloë and the Next 20th Century.
Father John Misty will wrap up the European leg of the tour in Manchester on March 17th. The North American dates begin on April 14th at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Neighborhood Theatre. The following 19 dates will take Tillman through much of New England and the Midwest, including stops in Ithaca, Providence, Cincinnati, Detroit, and more before wrapping things up on May 7th at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.
Pre-sale tickets for Father John Misty’s US tour dates will be available Wednesday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time; use the code BUDDY, or our code SOUND. General on-sale will follow that Friday the 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Get your tickets over at Ticketmaster, and see the full itinerary below.
Father John Misty 2023 Tour Dates:
02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/26 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
02/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena
03/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
03/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
03/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
03/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/10 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
03/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
03/12 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory
03/13 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage
03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
04/15-16 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Ampitheater
04/17 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
04/19 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca
04/20 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
04/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
04/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/23 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
04/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/27 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University
04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
05/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
05/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
05/04 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival