Father John Misty Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

Father John Misty has unveiled a brand-new run of North American tour dates for Spring 2023. The shows are in support of Josh Tillman’s latest album, last April’s Chloë and the Next 20th Century.

Father John Misty will wrap up the European leg of the tour in Manchester on March 17th. The North American dates begin on April 14th at Charlotte, North Carolina’s Neighborhood Theatre. The following 19 dates will take Tillman through much of New England and the Midwest, including stops in Ithaca, Providence, Cincinnati, Detroit, and more before wrapping things up on May 7th at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.

Pre-sale tickets for Father John Misty’s US tour dates will be available Wednesday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. local time; use the code BUDDY, or our code SOUND. General on-sale will follow that Friday the 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET. Get your tickets over at Ticketmaster, and see the full itinerary below.

Father John Misty 2023 Tour Dates:

02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/26 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

02/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena

03/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

03/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

03/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

03/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/10 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

03/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall

03/12 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory

03/13 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage

03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

03/17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

04/15-16 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Ampitheater

04/17 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

04/19 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca

04/20 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

04/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/23 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

04/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/27 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University

04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

05/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

05/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

05/04 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival