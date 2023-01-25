Menu
Fever Ray Shares Sticky New Single “Kandy”: Stream

Latest preview of Radical Romantics was written and co-produced with The Knife's Olof Dreijer

Fever Ray, photo by Nina Andersson
January 25, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Karin Dreijer has shared “Kandy,” the latest preview of their upcoming Fever Ray album Radical Romantics.

    Featuring a sticky electronic wind instrument loop, “Kandy” was written and co-produced with Dreijer’s brother and fellow member of The Knife, Olof Dreijer, who contributed to four tracks on the album. Not only does the song hearken back to their work in The Knife by using the same synth as “The Captain,” the accompanying video pays homage to the music video for “Pass This On.”

    “I tried to tune in as much as possible into Fever Ray vibes and tried many different styles, or clothes as I usually say when I talk about different music production suggestions,” Olof Dreijer said in a statement. “But in the end we took out the same synthesizer, the [Roland] SH-101, used for The Knife track ‘The Captain,’ and it just worked!”

    Watch the Martin Falck-directed music video for Fever Ray’s “Kandy” and revisit the “Pass This On” visual below.

    Radical Romantics is out on March 10th via Mute Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. The follow-up to 2017’s Plunge features Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails, Portuguese DJ and producer Nídia, Johannes Berglund, Peder Mannerfelt and Pär Grindvik’s technicolor dance project Aasthma, and Vessel. Previous singles include “What They Call Us” and “Carbon Dioxide.”

    In support of the album, Fever Ray will head out on their first tour in five years. See the full itinerary below, and grab your seats here.

    Fever Ray 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/23 — Oslo, NE @ Sentrum Scene
    03/24 — Copenhagen, DK @ VEGA
    03/25 — Gothenburg, SE @ GBG Film Studios
    03/27 — Riga, LV @ Hanzas Perons
    03/28 — Tallinn, EE @ Noblessner Foundry
    03/30 — Warsaw, PL @ World Wide Warsaw Festival
    04/01 — Amsterdam, NE @ Melkweg
    04/03 — Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    04/04 — Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
    04/06 — Luxembourg City, LU @ Den Atelier
    04/07 — The Hague, NE @ Rewire Festival
    05/01 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
    05/03 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5 *
    05/05 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
    05/07 — Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed *
    05/10 — Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *
    05/13 — Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven
    06/30 — Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    08/19 — London, UK @ Field Day
    08/26 — Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

    ^ = w/ 100 gecs & Machine Girl
    * = w/ CHRISTEENE

