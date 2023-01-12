Frankie Muniz Becomes Full-Time NASCAR Racer

Malcolm in the Middle and Cody Banks star Frankie Muniz has announced he is trading a production crew for a pit crew by becoming a full-time NASCAR racer.

The actor-turned-professional driver will compete in NASCAR’s ARCA Menards Series beginning February 18th at Daytona International Speedway. He will be behind the wheel of the No. 30 Ford Mustang for Rette Jones Racing.

“It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” Muniz said in a statement. “Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time race car driver.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He continued, “I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

Muniz has long pursued his interest in car racing, dating back to his participation in the 2004 Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race. After finishing in third place the next year, he proceeded to sign a deal with Jensen Motorsport, competing in the 2006 Formula BMW USA season and the Champ Car Atlantic Series from 2007 through 2009.

After stepping away from competitive racing for more than a decade, Muniz started training with a development team called High Point Racing and got his first taste of stock car competition in October 2021. Now, he’s set for a second career.

Advertisement

“This one is for my son and showing him that you can always chase your dreams,” Muniz wrote on Twitter.