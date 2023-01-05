Menu
Frankie Rose Announces New Album Love as Projection, Shares “Anything”: Stream

Marking the singer's first solo LP since 2017's Cage Tropical

Frankie Rose Love as Projection Anything stream
Frankie Rose, photo courtesy of artist
January 5, 2023 | 10:50am ET

    Frankie Rose has announced her first album in six years, titled Love as Projection, along with the project’s debut single, “Anything.”

    The former Vivian Girls and Dum Dum Girls member’s fifth solo LP follows 2017’s Cage Tropical and will once again pair her with Slumberland Records, as has been the case for every release aside from 2014’s Herein Wild. In the meantime, the Brooklyn-based indie-pop artist has developed a set that merges new wave aesthetics with modern, electronic-based production.

    On “Anything,” the first peek at Love as Projection, Frankie Rose dives back into the synth-pop space with a splashy, strobe-filled sound that’s deftly layered with intricate instrumentation. Although she makes the generous offer of “Anything/ Everything/ Any time at all” in the hook, Rose shows she’s running on her own time by letting the exquisite production ride out on an delectable, extended jam. Stream the track below.

    Related Video

    As a solo artist, Rose most recently released a full reworking of The Cure’s 1980 sophomore album, Seventeen Seconds, in 2019. She later dropped a collaborative album with fellow Brooklyn musician Matthew Hord as the duo Fine Places, called This New Heaven, in 2021.

    Love as Projection Artwork:

    Frankie Rose Love as Projection album artwork cover stream

    Love As Projection Tracklist:
    01. Sixteen Ways
    02. Anything
    03. Had It Wrong
    04. Saltwater Girl
    05. Feel Light
    06. DOA
    07. Sleeping Night and Day
    08. Molotov in Stereo
    09. Come Back
    10. Song for a Horse

