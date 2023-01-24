Freddie Gibbs and Anderson .Paak Perform “Feel No Pain” on Fallon: Watch

Freddie Gibbs performed a medley of “Blackest in the Room” and “Feel No Pain” featuring Anderson .Paak during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, January 23rd. Watch the replay below.

Looking sharp in an all-black suit and matching button-down, the Gary, Indiana rapper opened with a nimble performance of “Blackest in the Room” while taking full advantage of The Tonight Show’s in-house band The Roots. .Paak, dressed to the nines in his own right, then joined him on stage to recite his verse from “Feel No Pain.”

Both tracks appear on Gibbs’ 2022 LP $oul $old $eparately, a project masterful enough to make both our best album and best rap album lists. It was previewed by the singles “Too Much” featuring Moneybagg Yo and the James Blake-produced “Dark Hearted.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Feel No Pain” marks .Paak’s second collaboration with Gibbs after the artists teamed up on “Giannis” off Bandana, Gibbs’ 2019 album with Madlib. Back in October, .Paak formally reunited with hip-hop producer Knxwledge as the duo NxWorries for a new song titled “Where I Go” featuring H.E.R. It arrived almost exactly six years after NxWorries’ 2016 debut, Yes Lawd!