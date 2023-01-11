Fucked Up Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share Single “I Think I Might Be Weird”: Stream

Fucked Up’s next album One Day arrives later this month. Ahead of its release, the Toronto punks have announced a run of 2023 tour dates and shared the song “I Think I Might Be Weird.”
After performing a handful of shows in their native Canada around One Day‘s release, Fucked Up will head to the UK for a run of dates in March. In April, the band will hit the US, performing in cities like Philadelphia, New York, DC, and Chicago. The tour wraps up May 5th at Cincinnati, Ohio’s Woodward Theater. See the band’s full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET.
Lead singer Damian Abraham’s metal-style roar blends with a melodic guitar riff in new single “I Think I Might Be Weird.” The track comes with a music video directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko, which follows one (potentially weird) man’s day of stealing a kid’s ice cream cone, touching a passerby’s jacket, and taking a single bite out of every apple in a bowl. Check it out below.
One Day is out January 27th via Merge Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Fucked Up previously previewed the album with its title track and the song “Found.” Their last album was 2018’s Dose Your Dreams, while they shared the Oberon EP last year.
Fucked Up 2023 Tour Dates:
01/26 — Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic – Broken City
01/27 — Saskatoon, SK @ Winterruption – Louis’
01/28 — Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption – Starlite Room
03/09 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece
03/10 — Exeter, UK @ The Cavern
03/11 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach
03/12 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2
03/13 — Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny
03/14 — Glasgow, UK @ Room 2
03/15 — Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute
03/16 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club
03/17 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns
03/18 — London, UK @ Lafayette
04/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas
04/28 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made
04/30 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage
05/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
05/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi
05/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater