Fucked Up Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Share Single “I Think I Might Be Weird”: Stream

Fucked Up’s next album One Day arrives later this month. Ahead of its release, the Toronto punks have announced a run of 2023 tour dates and shared the song “I Think I Might Be Weird.”

After performing a handful of shows in their native Canada around One Day‘s release, Fucked Up will head to the UK for a run of dates in March. In April, the band will hit the US, performing in cities like Philadelphia, New York, DC, and Chicago. The tour wraps up May 5th at Cincinnati, Ohio’s Woodward Theater. See the band’s full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster beginning Friday, January 13th at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Lead singer Damian Abraham’s metal-style roar blends with a melodic guitar riff in new single “I Think I Might Be Weird.” The track comes with a music video directed by Maxwell McCabe-Loko, which follows one (potentially weird) man’s day of stealing a kid’s ice cream cone, touching a passerby’s jacket, and taking a single bite out of every apple in a bowl. Check it out below.

One Day is out January 27th via Merge Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. Fucked Up previously previewed the album with its title track and the song “Found.” Their last album was 2018’s Dose Your Dreams, while they shared the Oberon EP last year.

Fucked Up 2023 Tour Dates:

01/26 — Calgary, AB @ Big Winter Classic – Broken City

01/27 — Saskatoon, SK @ Winterruption – Louis’

01/28 — Edmonton, AB @ Winterruption – Starlite Room

03/09 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

03/10 — Exeter, UK @ The Cavern

03/11 — Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

03/12 — Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill 2

03/13 — Newcastle, UK @ The Cluny

03/14 — Glasgow, UK @ Room 2

03/15 — Manchester, UK @ The Deaf Institute

03/16 — Nottingham, UK @ Bodega Social Club

03/17 — Brighton, UK @ Patterns

03/18 — London, UK @ Lafayette

04/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

04/28 — New York, NY @ Brooklyn Made

04/30 — Washington, DC @ Union Stage

05/01 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

05/03 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/04 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hifi

05/05 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater