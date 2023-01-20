Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Full of Hell and Primitive Man’s collaborative single “Rubble House.”

Full of Hell singer Dylan Walker is a man of many collaborations. Over the years, he’s teamed up with noise legend Merzbow, post-metal explorers The Body, Lingua Ignota, and more. For his latest joint effort, he and the rest of Full of Hell have joined forces with Denver sludge metal act Primitive Man for the forthcoming album Suffocating Hallucination.

Lead single “Rubble Home” is a scalding introduction to the collab, combining the doomed out sludge of Primitive Man with Full of Hell’s blackened industrial noise. The six-minute piece is some of the most uncompromisingly bleak extreme music we’ve heard thus far in 2023, offering little respite for listeners of a more delicate sensibility. The only breathing room in the arrangement are the gaps between Primitive Man’s massive riffs, where feedback squeals and notes decay.

— Jon Hadusek,

Senior Staff Writer