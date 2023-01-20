Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Heavy Song of the Week: Full of Hell and Primitive Man Construct a Bleak Monument of Extremity on “Rubble House”

Plus, essential tracks by BABYMETAL, Metallica, and Narrow Head

Advertisement
full of hell primitive man hsotw
Full of Hell and Primitive Man, photo by Zachary Jones
January 20, 2023 | 10:36am ET

    Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the honor goes to Full of Hell and Primitive Man’s collaborative single “Rubble House.”

    Full of Hell singer Dylan Walker is a man of many collaborations. Over the years, he’s teamed up with noise legend Merzbow, post-metal explorers The Body, Lingua Ignota, and more. For his latest joint effort, he and the rest of Full of Hell have joined forces with Denver sludge metal act Primitive Man for the forthcoming album Suffocating Hallucination.

    Lead single “Rubble Home” is a scalding introduction to the collab, combining the doomed out sludge of Primitive Man with Full of Hell’s blackened industrial noise. The six-minute piece is some of the most uncompromisingly bleak extreme music we’ve heard thus far in 2023, offering little respite for listeners of a more delicate sensibility. The only breathing room in the arrangement are the gaps between Primitive Man’s massive riffs, where feedback squeals and notes decay.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    — Jon Hadusek,
    Senior Staff Writer

Advertisement

Latest Stories

flowers miley cyrus

Song of the Week: Miley Cyrus Can Buy Herself "Flowers," Thank You Very Much

January 13, 2023

dryad heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Dryad Conjure an Icy Gust of Midwestern Black Metal on "The Abyssal Plain"

January 13, 2023

giddy up shania twain song of the week

Song of the Week: Shania Twain Kicks the Dust Up with "Giddy Up"

January 6, 2023

obituary song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Obituary Ring in the New Year with Old-School Death Metal Riffage on “My Will to Live”

January 6, 2023

despecha remix

Song of the Week: Rosalía Recruits Cardi B for Revved-Up "DESPECHÁ" Remix

December 16, 2022

YG Lil Wayne Miss My Dawgs best rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: YG and Lil Wayne Reunite on "Miss My Dawgs"

December 9, 2022

sza f2f song of the week

Song of the Week: SZA Goes Grunge on "F2F"

December 9, 2022

Latto GloRilla FTCU Gangsta Boo best rap song of the week

Rap Song of the Week: Latto and GloRilla Turn It Up on "FTCU"

December 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Heavy Song of the Week: Full of Hell and Primitive Man Construct a Bleak Monument of Extremity on "Rubble House"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter