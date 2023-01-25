Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

We’re In Search of the Next Great Funk Musician

An all-star judges panel of Butch Vig (Garbage), Daru Jones (Jack White), Eric Singer (KISS), and Charlie Hunter will decide the winner

Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 25, 2023 | 9:00am ET

    Consequence is teaming up with Modern Drummer and Yurt Rock in search of the next great funk musician.

    Here’s how it works: Courtesy of Yurt Rock, contestants can download a free Clyde Stubblefield drum pack. As James Brown’s drummer, Stubblefield is not just one of the most influential musicians in history; he’s also one of the most sampled. Over the years, his drum patterns have been sampled by everyone from Prince to Beastie Boys to Dr. Dre.

    Once the drum loops are downloaded, contestants must utilize at least one of the three drum loops in the production of an instrumental track or a song with lyrics that is 1-3 minutes in length. Once the track/song is completed, contestants must then upload their completed music to our landing page between February 3rd and March 3rd be entered into the contest.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    An all-star panel of judges including Butch Vig (Garbage), Charlie Hunter, Daru Jones (Jack White), and Eric Singer (KISS), alongside a fan vote, will then select the winners from a pool of finalists determined by Consequence, Modern Drummer, and Yurt Rock. Contestants will be judged on overall musicality (a combination of feel, tone, improvisation, and most importantly, soul).

    One grand prize winner will receive “The Ultimate Home Studio” bundle of prizes including Bitwig Studio, Sound Yeti’s suite of Kontakt Instruments, Ayaic’s mixing plug-in bundle, Yurt Rock’s Ultimate Bundle. They will also receive a feature published on Consequence and Modern Drummer.

    A second place winner will receive “The Producer Pack” bundle from Yurt Rock and Sound Yeti’s suite of Kontakt instruments.

    Advertisement

    Every contestant will also receive a free copy of The Graybox Bundle (a $125.00 USD value) after they upload their submission.

    The deadline for entries is March 3rd. For more information, head here.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Daisy Jones and the Six teaser trailer Taylor Jenkins Reid amazon prime video Riley Keough

Riley Keough Achieves Rock Star Dreams in Daisy Jones & the Six Trailer: Watch

January 25, 2023

aly aj baby lay your head down with love from new album single pop music tour dates news

Aly & AJ Announce New Album With Love From, Share "Baby Lay Your Head Down": Stream

January 25, 2023

OTTTO new album

OTTTO (Tye Trujillo) Announce New Album Life Is a Game, Unveil "My Pain": Stream

January 25, 2023

stray kids lollapalooza

Fan Chant: Stray Kids, Everywhere, All Around the World

January 25, 2023

fall out boy rivers cuomo heartbreak feels so good watch stream

Fall Out Boy Try to Kidnap Rivers Cuomo in Video for New Song "Heartbreak Feels So Good": Watch

January 25, 2023

Tool Danny Carey Arrest

Assault Charge Against Tool's Danny Carey Dismissed

January 25, 2023

judas priest new album 2024

Rob Halford: New Judas Priest Album Now Likely to Be Released in 2024

January 25, 2023

slowthai UGLY new album artwork tracklist Selfish song stream

slowthai Announces New Album UGLY, Shares "Selfish": Stream

January 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

We're In Search of the Next Great Funk Musician

Menu Shop Search Newsletter