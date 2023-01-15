Genesis Announce Career-Spanning Box Set BBC Broadcasts

Genesis will chronicle three decades’ worth of BBC performances in an upcoming box set. The 53-track collection is due out on March 3rd.

Curated by founding member Tony Banks and the group’s longtime engineer and producer Nick Davis, BBC Broadcasts features all three of Genesis’ vocalists — Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, and Ray Wilson — in recordings from 1970 to 1998.

Among the recordings are Genesis’ early appearances on BBC’s Night Ride and John Peel’s radio show, their 1978 and 1982 performances at the Knebworth Festival, and gigs at London’s Lyceum and Wembley Stadium. All this music is joined by a 40-page booklet that includes notes from author Michael Hann. The box set is available on 5xCD and 3xLP formats — marking the first time these tracks have been released on vinyl. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Last year, Genesis played their final show at London’s O2 Arena, and while original singer Peter Gabriel didn’t perform, he did attend the show to cheer his former bandmates on.

BBC Broadcasts Artwork:

BBC Broadcasts Tracklist:

5xCD Set

CD1

01. Shepherd – Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

02. Pacidy – Night Ride 1970 (previously released on‘Genesis Archive 1967–75)

03. Let Us Now Make Love – Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

04. Fountain Of Salmacis – Paris 1972

05. Musical Box – Paris 1972

06. Stagnation – Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

07. Harlequin – Peel Jan 1972

08. Get Em Out By Friday – Peel sept 1972

09. Harold the Barrel – Peel sept 1972

10. Twilight Alehouse – Peel sept 1972

11. Watcher of the Skies – In Concert 1975

CD2

01. Squonk – Knebworth 1978

02. Burning Rope – Knebworth 1978

03. Dance On A Volcano – Knebworth 1978

04. Drum Duet – Knebworth 1978

05. Los Endos – Knebworth 1978

06. Deep in the Motherlode – Lyceum 1980

07. Dancing With the Moonlit Knight – Lyceum 1980

08. Carpet Crawlers – Lyceum 1980

09. One for the Vine – Lyceum 1980

10. Behind the Lines – Lyceum 1980

11. Duchess – Lyceum 1980

12. Guide Vocal – Lyceum 1980

13. Turn It on Again – Lyceum 1980

14. Dukes Travels – Lyceum 1980

15. Dukes End – Lyceum 1980

CD 3

01. Say It’s Alright Joe – Lyceum 1980

02. The Lady Lies – Lyceum 1980

03. Ripples – Lyceum 1980

04. In the Cage – Lyceum 1980

05. The Raven – Lyceum 1980

06. Afterglow – Lyceum 1980

07. Follow You, Follow Me – Lyceum 1980

08. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) – Lyceum 1980

09. The Knife – Lyceum 1980

10. Mama – Wembley 1987 (previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)

11. Domino – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

CD 4

01. That’s All – Wembley 1987(previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)

02. The Brazilian – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

03. Throwing It All Away – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

04. Home by the Sea – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

05. Second Home by the Sea – Wembley (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

06. Invisible Touch – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

07. Drum Duet – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

08. Los Endos – Wembley (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

09. Not About Us – NEC 1998

10. Dividing Line – NEC 1998

CD5

01. No Son of Mine – Knebworth 1992

02. Driving the Last Spike – Knebworth 1992

03. Old Medley – Knebworth 1992

04. Fading Lights – Knebworth 1992

05. Hold on My Heart – Knebworth 1992

06. I Can’t Dance – Knebworth 1992

3xLP Set

Side 1

01. Musical Box – Paris 1972

02. Stagnation – Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)

03. Harlequin – Peel Jan 1972

04. Harold the Barrel – Peel Sept 1972

Side 2

01. Get Em Out By Friday – Peel Sept 1972

02. Watcher of the Skies – In Concert 1975

03. Dancing With the Moonlit Knight – Lyceum 1980

04. Carpet Crawlers – Lyceum 1980

Side 3

01. Behind the Lines – Lyceum 1980

02. Duchess – Lyceum 1980

03. Guide Vocal – Lyceum 1980

04. Dukes Travels – Lyceum 1980

05. Dukes End – Lyceum 1980

Side 4

01. Say It’s Alright Joe – Lyceum 1980

02. The Lady Lies – Lyceum 1980

03. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) – Lyceum 1980

Side 5

01. Mama – Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

02. That’s all – Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)

03. Home by the Sea – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

04. Second Home – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

Side 6

01. Throwing It All Away – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

02. No Son of Mine – Knebworth

03. Driving the Last Spike – Knebworth