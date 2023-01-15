Menu
Genesis Announce Career-Spanning Box Set BBC Broadcasts

Featuring 53 tracks from the band's various BBC performances

Genesis' Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Phil Collins, Steve Hackett, and Mike Rutherford
Genesis, photo by Jorgen Angel/Redferns
January 14, 2023 | 9:55pm ET

    Genesis will chronicle three decades’ worth of BBC performances in an upcoming box set. The 53-track collection is due out on March 3rd.

    Curated by founding member Tony Banks and the group’s longtime engineer and producer Nick Davis, BBC Broadcasts features all three of Genesis’ vocalists — Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, and Ray Wilson — in recordings from 1970 to 1998.

    Among the recordings are Genesis’ early appearances on BBC’s Night Ride and John Peel’s radio show, their 1978 and 1982 performances at the Knebworth Festival, and gigs at London’s Lyceum and Wembley Stadium. All this music is joined by a 40-page booklet that includes notes from author Michael Hann. The box set is available on 5xCD and 3xLP formats — marking the first time these tracks have been released on vinyl. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Last year, Genesis played their final show at London’s O2 Arena, and while original singer Peter Gabriel didn’t perform, he did attend the show to cheer his former bandmates on.

    BBC Broadcasts Artwork:

    genesis bbc broadcasts artwork

    BBC Broadcasts Tracklist:
    5xCD Set
    CD1
    01. Shepherd – Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)
    02. Pacidy – Night Ride 1970 (previously released on‘Genesis Archive 1967–75)
    03. Let Us Now Make Love – Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)
    04. Fountain Of Salmacis – Paris 1972
    05. Musical Box – Paris 1972
    06. Stagnation – Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)
    07. Harlequin – Peel Jan 1972
    08. Get Em Out By Friday – Peel sept 1972
    09. Harold the Barrel – Peel sept 1972
    10. Twilight Alehouse – Peel sept 1972
    11. Watcher of the Skies – In Concert 1975

    CD2
    01. Squonk – Knebworth 1978
    02. Burning Rope – Knebworth 1978
    03. Dance On A Volcano – Knebworth 1978
    04. Drum Duet – Knebworth 1978
    05. Los Endos – Knebworth 1978
    06. Deep in the Motherlode – Lyceum 1980
    07. Dancing With the Moonlit Knight – Lyceum 1980
    08. Carpet Crawlers – Lyceum 1980
    09. One for the Vine – Lyceum 1980
    10. Behind the Lines – Lyceum 1980
    11. Duchess – Lyceum 1980
    12. Guide Vocal – Lyceum 1980
    13. Turn It on Again – Lyceum 1980
    14. Dukes Travels – Lyceum 1980
    15. Dukes End – Lyceum 1980

    CD 3
    01. Say It’s Alright Joe – Lyceum 1980
    02. The Lady Lies – Lyceum 1980
    03. Ripples – Lyceum 1980
    04. In the Cage – Lyceum 1980
    05. The Raven – Lyceum 1980
    06. Afterglow – Lyceum 1980
    07. Follow You, Follow Me – Lyceum 1980
    08. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) – Lyceum 1980
    09. The Knife – Lyceum 1980
    10. Mama – Wembley 1987 (previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)
    11. Domino – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

    CD 4
    01. That’s All – Wembley 1987(previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)
    02. The Brazilian – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
    03. Throwing It All Away – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
    04. Home by the Sea – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
    05. Second Home by the Sea – Wembley (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
    06. Invisible Touch – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
    07. Drum Duet – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
    08. Los Endos – Wembley (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
    09. Not About Us – NEC 1998
    10. Dividing Line – NEC 1998

    CD5
    01. No Son of Mine – Knebworth 1992
    02. Driving the Last Spike – Knebworth 1992
    03. Old Medley – Knebworth 1992
    04. Fading Lights – Knebworth 1992
    05. Hold on My Heart – Knebworth 1992
    06. I Can’t Dance – Knebworth 1992

    3xLP Set
    Side 1
    01. Musical Box – Paris 1972
    02. Stagnation – Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)
    03. Harlequin – Peel Jan 1972
    04. Harold the Barrel – Peel Sept 1972

    Side 2
    01. Get Em Out By Friday – Peel Sept 1972
    02. Watcher of the Skies – In Concert 1975
    03. Dancing With the Moonlit Knight – Lyceum 1980
    04. Carpet Crawlers – Lyceum 1980

    Side 3
    01. Behind the Lines – Lyceum 1980
    02. Duchess – Lyceum 1980
    03. Guide Vocal – Lyceum 1980
    04. Dukes Travels – Lyceum 1980
    05. Dukes End – Lyceum 1980

    Side 4
    01. Say It’s Alright Joe – Lyceum 1980
    02. The Lady Lies – Lyceum 1980
    03. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) – Lyceum 1980

    Side 5
    01. Mama – Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
    02. That’s all – Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
    03. Home by the Sea – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
    04. Second Home – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)

    Side 6
    01. Throwing It All Away – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
    02. No Son of Mine – Knebworth
    03. Driving the Last Spike – Knebworth

