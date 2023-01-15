Genesis Announce Career-Spanning Box Set BBC Broadcasts

Genesis will chronicle three decades’ worth of BBC performances in an upcoming box set. The 53-track collection is due out on March 3rd.
Curated by founding member Tony Banks and the group’s longtime engineer and producer Nick Davis, BBC Broadcasts features all three of Genesis’ vocalists — Peter Gabriel, Phil Collins, and Ray Wilson — in recordings from 1970 to 1998.
Among the recordings are Genesis’ early appearances on BBC’s Night Ride and John Peel’s radio show, their 1978 and 1982 performances at the Knebworth Festival, and gigs at London’s Lyceum and Wembley Stadium. All this music is joined by a 40-page booklet that includes notes from author Michael Hann. The box set is available on 5xCD and 3xLP formats — marking the first time these tracks have been released on vinyl. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Last year, Genesis played their final show at London’s O2 Arena, and while original singer Peter Gabriel didn’t perform, he did attend the show to cheer his former bandmates on.
BBC Broadcasts Artwork:
BBC Broadcasts Tracklist:
5xCD Set
CD1
01. Shepherd – Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)
02. Pacidy – Night Ride 1970 (previously released on‘Genesis Archive 1967–75)
03. Let Us Now Make Love – Night Ride 1970 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)
04. Fountain Of Salmacis – Paris 1972
05. Musical Box – Paris 1972
06. Stagnation – Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)
07. Harlequin – Peel Jan 1972
08. Get Em Out By Friday – Peel sept 1972
09. Harold the Barrel – Peel sept 1972
10. Twilight Alehouse – Peel sept 1972
11. Watcher of the Skies – In Concert 1975
CD2
01. Squonk – Knebworth 1978
02. Burning Rope – Knebworth 1978
03. Dance On A Volcano – Knebworth 1978
04. Drum Duet – Knebworth 1978
05. Los Endos – Knebworth 1978
06. Deep in the Motherlode – Lyceum 1980
07. Dancing With the Moonlit Knight – Lyceum 1980
08. Carpet Crawlers – Lyceum 1980
09. One for the Vine – Lyceum 1980
10. Behind the Lines – Lyceum 1980
11. Duchess – Lyceum 1980
12. Guide Vocal – Lyceum 1980
13. Turn It on Again – Lyceum 1980
14. Dukes Travels – Lyceum 1980
15. Dukes End – Lyceum 1980
CD 3
01. Say It’s Alright Joe – Lyceum 1980
02. The Lady Lies – Lyceum 1980
03. Ripples – Lyceum 1980
04. In the Cage – Lyceum 1980
05. The Raven – Lyceum 1980
06. Afterglow – Lyceum 1980
07. Follow You, Follow Me – Lyceum 1980
08. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) – Lyceum 1980
09. The Knife – Lyceum 1980
10. Mama – Wembley 1987 (previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)
11. Domino – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
CD 4
01. That’s All – Wembley 1987(previously released on Genesis Live 1973-2007)
02. The Brazilian – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
03. Throwing It All Away – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
04. Home by the Sea – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
05. Second Home by the Sea – Wembley (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
06. Invisible Touch – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
07. Drum Duet – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
08. Los Endos – Wembley (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
09. Not About Us – NEC 1998
10. Dividing Line – NEC 1998
CD5
01. No Son of Mine – Knebworth 1992
02. Driving the Last Spike – Knebworth 1992
03. Old Medley – Knebworth 1992
04. Fading Lights – Knebworth 1992
05. Hold on My Heart – Knebworth 1992
06. I Can’t Dance – Knebworth 1992
3xLP Set
Side 1
01. Musical Box – Paris 1972
02. Stagnation – Sounds Of ‘70 1971 (previously released on Genesis Archive 1967–75)
03. Harlequin – Peel Jan 1972
04. Harold the Barrel – Peel Sept 1972
Side 2
01. Get Em Out By Friday – Peel Sept 1972
02. Watcher of the Skies – In Concert 1975
03. Dancing With the Moonlit Knight – Lyceum 1980
04. Carpet Crawlers – Lyceum 1980
Side 3
01. Behind the Lines – Lyceum 1980
02. Duchess – Lyceum 1980
03. Guide Vocal – Lyceum 1980
04. Dukes Travels – Lyceum 1980
05. Dukes End – Lyceum 1980
Side 4
01. Say It’s Alright Joe – Lyceum 1980
02. The Lady Lies – Lyceum 1980
03. I Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) – Lyceum 1980
Side 5
01. Mama – Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
02. That’s all – Wembley 1987 (previously released on ‘Genesis Live 1973-2007)
03. Home by the Sea – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
04. Second Home – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
Side 6
01. Throwing It All Away – Wembley 1987 (previously released on DVD only Live At Wembley Stadium)
02. No Son of Mine – Knebworth
03. Driving the Last Spike – Knebworth