Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

George Michael’s Family “Will Not Be Endorsing” Rumored Biopic

The Daily Mail reported that White Lotus actor Theo James was the frontrunner to star

Advertisement
george michael estate biopic family pop music wham movie music news statement
George Michael, photo courtesy of University of Houston Digital Library
Follow
January 17, 2023 | 3:23pm ET

    A possible biopic about George Michael won’t be getting his family’s blessing. The estate of the late Wham! singer published a statement this week condemning the project, adding that they “will not be endorsing it in any way.”

    “To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” the statement reads, referencing a recent Daily Mail article claiming that White Lotus star Theo James was the top condender to star as Michael.

    The statement goes on: “On behalf of George’s family and GME [George Michael Entertainment] we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Daily Mail reported that the biopic, which was rumored to come with a $100 million price tag, was endorsed by Michael’s estate “after the success of biopics about Elton John and Queen’s Freddie Mercury.” The outlet added that “the script is in the final stages” according to an anonymous source, although no crew members on the project were named.

    Though details on a Michael biopic seem uncertain, the “Careless Whisper” singer’s career was honored by last year’s documentary called George Michael Freedom Uncut. He tragically died in 2016.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

mgmt new album 2023

MGMT Tease "Fancy New Album" Dropping in 2023

January 17, 2023

pedro the lion 2023 anniversary tour control it's hard to find a friend tickets

Pedro the Lion Announces 2023 Tour for Anniversaries of Control, It's Hard to Find a Friend

January 17, 2023

Last of Us Depeche Mode Never Let Me Down Again season premiere episode 1 explainer

This Depeche Mode Song Plays a Pivotal Role in HBO's The Last of Us

January 17, 2023

Mumford and Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges are the set the headline this year's Beach Road Weekend in Martha's Vinyard

Beach Road Weekend 2023: Mumford & Sons, Bon Iver, and Leon Bridges Heading to Martha's Vinyard

January 17, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

George Michael's Family "Will Not Be Endorsing" Rumored Biopic

Menu Shop Search Newsletter