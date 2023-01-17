George Michael’s Family “Will Not Be Endorsing” Rumored Biopic

A possible biopic about George Michael won’t be getting his family’s blessing. The estate of the late Wham! singer published a statement this week condemning the project, adding that they “will not be endorsing it in any way.”

“To all of George’s Lovelies, fans and lovers of his music, a story has been published stating that George Michael’s family has endorsed a so called ‘biopic’ about his life,” the statement reads, referencing a recent Daily Mail article claiming that White Lotus star Theo James was the top condender to star as Michael.

The statement goes on: “On behalf of George’s family and GME [George Michael Entertainment] we want to make it clear that there is no truth whatsoever in this story, we know nothing about this project and will not be endorsing it in any way.”

The Daily Mail reported that the biopic, which was rumored to come with a $100 million price tag, was endorsed by Michael’s estate “after the success of biopics about Elton John and Queen’s Freddie Mercury.” The outlet added that “the script is in the final stages” according to an anonymous source, although no crew members on the project were named.

Though details on a Michael biopic seem uncertain, the “Careless Whisper” singer’s career was honored by last year’s documentary called George Michael Freedom Uncut. He tragically died in 2016.