Ghost’s Tobias Forge Promises “Good Change” and More Touring in 2023

A fresh year often brings change, and that appears to be the case with Swedish metallers Ghost. Frontman Tobias Forge (aka Papa Emeritus IV) tells Metal Hammer that “good change” is ahead for the band before hitting the road on additional tours in support of their 2022 studio album, IMPERA.

“We’re doing a lot of touring again,” Forge explained in the interview. “On previous album cycles, we’ve done four legs in America and two or three in Europe and repeated. We’re going to go into every territory next year, but there’s going to be one European tour, one American tour. We are going to do a little bit of everywhere.”

He added, “There’ll be a little bit of something up in upper Asia, on the far end there – a very well-established country with a lot of pop cultural fascination, and the home of video games. And there’s going to be something in the Oceania world, and there might be something south of Panama, and there might be something slightly north of Panama. It feels pretty solid.”

Forge also implied that some secret plans are in the works, which could surprise Ghost fans.

“We’re going to come out with a little bit of change before that – good change,” he said. “We’re not going to go silent. Some things are public, other things not in public view, but there are a lot of things brewing.”

In a recent interview with Revolver, Forge also said the wheels are turning on a new Ghost album. “I am already sort looking at something that I think is going to be the next record. I already know what I want to do.”

Ghost’s IMPERA was named one of Heavy Consequence‘s Top 30 Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2022. In September, the band completed a North American tour with Mastodon. Watch below to see our interview with Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, who spoke about the meteoric rise of Ghost over the past decade.