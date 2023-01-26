Menu
Ghost Unveil New Version of “Spillways” Featuring Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott: Stream

The Def Leppard frontman lends his voice to his favorite IMPERA track

Joe Elliott and Ghost (courtesy of Nasty Little Man PR)
January 26, 2023 | 10:07am ET

    Ghost have offered up a new version of IMPERA track “Spillways” featuring guest vocals from Def Leppard singer Joe Elliott.

    An avowed Ghost fan, Elliott cites “Spillways” as his choice cut from the LP. Meanwhile, Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge has previously credited Def Leppard as an influence. A collab only made sense, and Elliott sounds right at home on the pop metal track.

    Impera was my favorite rock album of 2022,” Elliott said via a press release. “I found out along the way that Tobias is a bit of a fan of DL, so I guess it was inevitable we’d both find out about each other! Once we’d been introduced to the idea of working together it just snowballed organically and I’m thrilled that I got to sing on what is my favorite song from that album!”

    Elliott also appears in the latest installment of Ghost’s webisode series. While drinking a Guinness in a pub in Dublin, the veteran singer is propositioned to sing karaoke. When he chooses “Spillways,” he’s temporarily transported into the song’s music video before returning to the pub with a 7″ vinyl single of the new version of the song. “Fuck yeah!” he declares as the audience lets out a round of applause.

    “Spillways” is the latest single from IMPERA and has fared well on its own, currently sitting in the Top 5 on Active Rock radio and surpassing 50 million global streams.

    Below you can watch the lyric video for the new version of “Spillways” and the humorous webisode clip featuring Elliott.

