Godzilla vs. Mothra and Rodan Soundtracks Coming to Vinyl for First Time: Exclusive

Along with Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack

Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (Toho)
January 9, 2023 | 12:00pm ET

    Mondo Records has announced it’s bringing the soundtracks for three Toho films to vinyl for the first time: Godzilla vs. Mothra, Rodan, and Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack.

    Each soundtrack is limited to 2,000 numbered copies. Akira Ifukube composed both the Godzilla vs. Mothra and Rodan soundtracks. The Godzilla vs. Mothra pressing comes on 2xLP Battra Beam vs Mothra silk vinyl housed inside a reverse board sleeve with artwork by Greg Ruth, while the Rodan soundtrack was pressed on striped vinyl housed inside a spot varnish gatefold sleeve featuring artwork by Henry Abrams.

    Rounding out the first-ever pressings, Kow Otani composed the Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack soundtrack. It was pressed on 2xLP Barragon vinyl and comes in a gatefold sleeve featuring artwork by Wes Benscoter.

    Pre-orders for all three vinyl begin on Wednesday, January 11th. Godzilla vs. Mothra and Rodan will ship out in February, with Giant Monsters All-Out Attack shipping in April.

    Check out the artwork for all three soundtrack vinyl releases below.

    In other kaiju news, Apple TV+ has a live-action series centered on Godzilla and other Titans on the way. See where King Ghidorah lands on our list of best on-screen dragons here.

    Godzilla vs. Mothra Artwork:

    Rodan Artwork:

    Godzilla, Mothra and King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack Artwork:

