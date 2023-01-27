Menu
Gorillaz Drop New Song “Silent Running” Featuring Adeleye Omotayo: Stream

Off the forthcoming album Cracker Island

gorillaz silent running new song stream listen Adeleye Omotayo
Gorillaz, image courtesy of the artists
January 27, 2023 | 10:29am ET

    The animated icons of Gorillaz are less than a month away from the release of their new album, Cracker Islandand they’re preparing for its arrival by dropping the new single “Silent Running” featuring Adeleye Omotayo.

    In a statement, real-life songwriter Damon Albarn said it was meant to evoke “that sort of mesmerizing dreamlike state you get in when you’re just following some train of thought,” while kayfabe frontman 2D added, “Sometimes I get well lost and end up in the wrong place but then it turns out that’s where I was meant to be going anyway.”

    “It feels like I’ve been silent running,” 2D sings, “Through the infinite pages, I’ve scrolled out/ Searching for a new world/ That waits on the sunrise.” The lyrics might evoke the 1972 ecological sci-fi film Silent Running, which is set in space and the resolution of which hinges on sunlight. Omotayo, a former Amy Winehouse collaborator and longtime honorary touring Gorilla, stitches his velvety voice throughout the sonic background. Check out “Silent Running” below.

    Cracker Island is due out February 24th, and Gorillaz have offered previews with the title track featuring Thundercat, “New Gold” featuring Tame Impala, “Baby Queen,” and “Skinny Ape.” Pre-orders are ongoing. The band will be playing at Coachella 2023 later this year, and you can book your seats here.

