Governors Ball 2023: Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, and Lil Nas X Lead 2023 Lineup

With festival season fast approaching, Governors Ball has unveiled its 2023 lineup. Kendrick Lamar, Lizzo, Odesza, and Lil Nas X will top the bill when the summer festival goes down from June 9th through June 11th at its new home, Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York.

Other notable acts include HAIM, Aespa, Rina Sawayama, Pusha T, Lil Baby, Lil Uzi Vert, Diplo, Kim Petras, Finneas, Girl in Red, Joey Bada$$, Saba, Syd, 070 Shake, Snail Mail, PinkPantheress, Black Midi, TEMS, Kennyhoopla, Sabrina Claudio, Kenny Beats, Koffee, Suki Waterhouse, Matt Maltese, and more.

Tickets to Governors Ball 2023 — including general admission and VIP passes — go on sale starting Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. ET via the festival’s website. Fans are encouraged to sign up via Governors Ball’s website for early access to tickets.

“Words can’t express how excited we are to bring Gov Ball to Flushing Meadows Corona Park, one of the most special and storied parks in all of New York City,” said Governors Ball co-founder Tom Russell in a statement. “Since moving to Queens in 2021 we’ve been overwhelmed by the welcome the community has shown us, and we look forward to continue being a part of and giving back to that community for years to come. We are honored to call such an iconic venue our new home.”

