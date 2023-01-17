Lisa Marie Presley’s Children Will Inherit Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley’s three surviving children will inherit Graceland.

According to People, following Lisa Marie’s death last week, the Memphis, Tennessee estate will be passed down to her three daughters: actress Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.

Graceland was originally passed down to Lisa Marie upon her father Elvis Presley’s own death in 1977. It was subsequently turned into a public museum honoring the legendary musician. Upwards of 650,000 people now visit Graceland annually, and the property is estimated to be worth $500 million.

Lisa Marie had been adamant that Graceland remain in her family’s hands, saying in a 2013 interview, “Graceland was given to me and will always be mine. And then passed to my children. It will never be sold.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Like her father, Lisa Marie also chose Graceland to be her final resting place. She will be buried alongside Elvis and her late son, Benjamin Keough. A public memorial service will take place on January 22nd at 9:00 a.m. on Graceland’s front lawn. Instead of flowers, the family requested fans donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which provides rent-free housing, child day care, career counseling, and other services to homeless people.