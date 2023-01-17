Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Lisa Marie Presley’s Children Will Inherit Graceland

Lisa Marie will be buried at the Memphis, Tennessee mansion next week

Advertisement
Graceland circa 1970
Graceland, photo by Mick Hutson/Redfern
January 16, 2023 | 8:59pm ET

    Lisa Marie Presley’s three surviving children will inherit Graceland.

    According to People, following Lisa Marie’s death last week, the Memphis, Tennessee estate will be passed down to her three daughters: actress Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 14.

    Graceland was originally passed down to Lisa Marie upon her father Elvis Presley’s own death in 1977. It was subsequently turned into a public museum honoring the legendary musician. Upwards of 650,000 people now visit Graceland annually, and the property is estimated to be worth $500 million.

    Lisa Marie had been adamant that Graceland remain in her family’s hands, saying in a 2013 interview, “Graceland was given to me and will always be mine. And then passed to my children. It will never be sold.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Like her father, Lisa Marie also chose Graceland to be her final resting place. She will be buried alongside Elvis and her late son, Benjamin Keough. A public memorial service will take place on January 22nd at 9:00 a.m. on Graceland’s front lawn. Instead of flowers, the family requested fans donate to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation, which provides rent-free housing, child day care, career counseling, and other services to homeless people.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Madonna tickets tour 40th anniversary presale code info stream dates

How to Get Tickets to Madonna's 2023 Tour

January 16, 2023

andy taylor cancer

Duran Duran's Andy Taylor Talks Cancer Diagnosis: "I'm Gonna Live Life"

January 16, 2023

a flock seagulls i ran so far away the story behind the song 2

The Story Behind A Flock of Seagulls' New Wave Classic "I Ran (So Far Away)"

January 16, 2023

Tony Hawk Goldfinger Superman Pro Skater soundtrack cover live collab

Tony Hawk and Goldfinger Perform Tony Hawk's Pro Skater Soundtrack Staple "Superman": Watch

January 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Lisa Marie Presley's Children Will Inherit Graceland

Menu Shop Search Newsletter