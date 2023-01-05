Nirvana to Receive 2023 Lifetime Achievement Grammy

The Recording Academy has announced the 2023 Grammys recipients of its Lifetime Achievement Award, with Nirvana leading an all-star field.

Nile Rodgers, The Supremes, and Ann Wilson and Nancy Wilson of Heart are also included among this year’s honorees, as well as Slick Rick, Bobby McFerrin, and Ma Rainey. The awards will be presented at the Recording Academy’s Special Merit Awards Ceremony on February 4th at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre — one day before the main ceremony.

Meanwhile, The Trustees Award will go to music photographer Henry Diltz, jazz pianist and music educator Ellis Marsalis, and Stax Records founder Jim Stewart. This year’s Technical Grammy Award will go to the Audio Engineering Society and Auto-Tune creator Dr. Andy Hildebrand. The Best Song for Social Change honoree will be announced at a later date.

Advertisement

Related Video

“The Academy is proud to celebrate this diverse slate of influential music people spanning numerous genres and crafts as our 2023 Special Merit Awards honorees,” said CEO of the Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. “Each creator on this list has made an impact on our industry — from technical to creative achievements — representing the breadth of music’s diverse community. We’re excited to celebrate this group of legends next month that continues to inspire and shape the music world.”

Though they were nominated for seven Grammys between 1992 and 1996, Nirvana’s lone win came posthumously in 1996 as the band received the Best Alternative Music Performance for their MTV Unplugged live album.

The 2023 Grammy Awards will go down at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 5th and air live on CBS. Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to make his third go-around as host. The nominations are led by Beyoncé with nine, Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. See the full list of nominees here.