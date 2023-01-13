Later this month, Green Day will release Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition, a retrospective box set celebrating their 1997 album that includes previously unreleased demos and a live set from the era. Today, the band has shared one of those demos, a cover of Elvis Costello’s 1977 ballad “Alison.”

In “Alison (Demo),” Green Day go all in on Elvis Costello’s gentle crooning. The percussion in the original lends the track a soft rock vibe, but in the punk band’s cover, Billie Joe Armstrong’s unmistakable voice sits alone atop only a muted guitar, emphasizing the sweetness of Costello’s tale of unrequited love. Check it out below.

The Green Day frontman notably performed “Alison” alongside Elvis Costello during a 2006 taping of the VH1 Classic series Decades Rock Live.

Green Day announced Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition by unearthing another demo from the era for a track called “You Irritate Me.” The box set comes as a 3xCD or 5xLP collection, with the vinyl package available with either a black or silver vinyl, a 20-page book, poster, cloth patch, exclusive slip-mat, and commemorative back-stage pass. The project arrives in full on January 27th, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Later this year, Green Day will join fellow pop punk veterans Blink-182 in headlining the second installment of When We Were Young. In celebration of Nimrod’s 25th anniversary, we updated our list of the band’s albums, ranked from worst to best.