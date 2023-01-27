Green Day have unveiled a new box set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their fifth album, Nimrod.
Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition contains the 1997 LP along with a compilation of demos and a live recording from a headlining show at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory on November 14th, 1997, one month after the album’s release. The 14-track demo set features early takes of album cuts like “Nice Guys Finish Last” and “Walking Alone” as well as unreleased songs like “Tre Polka” and “You Irritate Me” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.”
Due out on January 27th, the box set is available as a 3xCD or 5xLP collection. The vinyl package will come with either a black or silver vinyl, 20-page book, poster, cloth patch, exclusive slip-mat, and commemorative back-stage pass. In addition, Green Day are releasing exclusive merchandise from the Nimrod era, including a vintage t-shirt, via the band’s website.
Nimrod was largely left off the setlist for a pre-Lollapalooza club show that saw the band revive several live rarities from early albums like Insomniac and Warning. After a summer of headlining appearances including Lollapalooza 2022, Green Day have already been tapped to lead 2023 festival lineups like Las Vegas’ When We Were Young. Grab seats to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.
Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:
Nimrod
01. Nice Guys Finish Last
02. Hitchin’ a Ride
03. The Grouch
04. Redundant
05. Scattered
06. All the Time
07. Worry Rock
08. Platypus (I Hate You)
09. Uptight
10. Last Ride In
11. Jinx
12. Haushinka
13. Walking Alone
14. Reject
15. Take Back
16. King for a Day
17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
18. Prosthetic Head
Nimrod Demos
01. Nice Guys Finish Last
02. Place Inside My Head
03. The Grouch
04. Walking Alone
05. Jinx
06. Alison
07. Espionage
08. You Irritate Me
09. Tre Polka
10. When It’s Time
11. Desensitized
12. Chain Saw
13. Reject
14. Black Eyeliner
Live at The Electric Factory 1997
01. Going to Pasalacqua
02. Welcome to Paradise
03. Geek Stink Breath
04. Nice Guys Finish Last
05. Hitchin’ a Ride
06. The Grouch
07. Chump
08. Longview
09. 2000 Light Years Away
10. Brainstew
11. Jaded
12. Knowledge
13. Basket Case
14. She
15. Fuck off and Die
16. Paper Lanterns
17. Scattered
18. Prosthetic Head
19. When I Come Around
20. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)