Green Day have unveiled a new box set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their fifth album, Nimrod.

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition contains the 1997 LP along with a compilation of demos and a live recording from a headlining show at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory on November 14th, 1997, one month after the album’s release. The 14-track demo set features early takes of album cuts like “Nice Guys Finish Last” and “Walking Alone” as well as unreleased songs like “Tre Polka” and “You Irritate Me” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.”

Due out on January 27th, the box set is available as a 3xCD or 5xLP collection. The vinyl package will come with either a black or silver vinyl, 20-page book, poster, cloth patch, exclusive slip-mat, and commemorative back-stage pass. In addition, Green Day are releasing exclusive merchandise from the Nimrod era, including a vintage t-shirt, via the band’s website.

Nimrod was largely left off the setlist for a pre-Lollapalooza club show that saw the band revive several live rarities from early albums like Insomniac and Warning. After a summer of headlining appearances including Lollapalooza 2022, Green Day have already been tapped to lead 2023 festival lineups like Las Vegas’ When We Were Young. Grab seats to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.

Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:

Nimrod

01. Nice Guys Finish Last

02. Hitchin’ a Ride

03. The Grouch

04. Redundant

05. Scattered

06. All the Time

07. Worry Rock

08. Platypus (I Hate You)

09. Uptight

10. Last Ride In

11. Jinx

12. Haushinka

13. Walking Alone

14. Reject

15. Take Back

16. King for a Day

17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

18. Prosthetic Head

Nimrod Demos

01. Nice Guys Finish Last

02. Place Inside My Head

03. The Grouch

04. Walking Alone

05. Jinx

06. Alison

07. Espionage

08. You Irritate Me

09. Tre Polka

10. When It’s Time

11. Desensitized

12. Chain Saw

13. Reject

14. Black Eyeliner

Live at The Electric Factory 1997

01. Going to Pasalacqua

02. Welcome to Paradise

03. Geek Stink Breath

04. Nice Guys Finish Last

05. Hitchin’ a Ride

06. The Grouch

07. Chump

08. Longview

09. 2000 Light Years Away

10. Brainstew

11. Jaded

12. Knowledge

13. Basket Case

14. She

15. Fuck off and Die

16. Paper Lanterns

17. Scattered

18. Prosthetic Head

19. When I Come Around

20. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)