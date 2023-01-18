Menu
Foo Fighters and Green Day to Headline Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Coming in celebration of Harley-Davidson's 120th anniversary

Foo Fighters circa 2022
Foo Fighters, photo by Danny Clinch
January 18, 2023 | 1:48pm ET

    Harley-Davidson will celebrate its 120th anniversary by staging a multi-day music festival in Milwaukee headlined by Foo Fighters and Green Day.

    Taking place July 13th-16th, Harley-Davidson Coming also promises performances from Social Distortion, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Phantogram, White Reaper, Kennyhoopla, and Cody Jinks.

    Tickets to Harley-Davidson Homecoming 2023 — including single-day and two-day GA and VIP passes — are now on sale via the festival’s website.

    Following the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last spring, Foo Fighters have begun to their initial plans for a comeback. Along with Harley-Davidson Coming, the band is confirmed to play Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, and Sonic Temple this year.

    Editor’s Note: Visit Consequence’s new Live portal for the latest music festival news and tour announcements. Also, subscribe to our newsletter to get live music news delivered straight to your inbox.

    Harley Davidson Homecoming 2023

