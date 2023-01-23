Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Poison Ivy Gets the Whole City Off in Trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special: Watch

Out February 9th

Advertisement
harley quinn valentine's day special trailer hbo max watch stream
Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special (HBO Max)
January 23, 2023 | 3:09pm ET

    An intimate encounter turns into a citywide orgy in the new trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. The latest chapter in Harley Quinn’s animated adventures premieres February 9th on HBO Max.

    The new preview finds plenty of friends and villains looking for love, but the big event is clearly a bedroom scene between Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). After Ivy reaches full bloom, she becomes engulfed in white light, emitting a stream of heart-shaped petals all across Gotham City. Those who touch the petals fall into a fornication frenzy.

    At first Ivy is miffed at Harley, but as Harley retorts, “You can’t possibly be mad at me for getting you off too good. That is not a thing!” Elsewhere in Gotham, Bane goes on an online date, Clayface takes romance into his own hands, and dozens of background characters fuck. Check out the trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Season 3 of Harely Quinn aired from July to September of last year. In her A review, our own Liz Shannon Miller called it “a quiet sort of TV miracle.”

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

violent night 2 sequel tommy wirkola

Violent Night Sequel in the Works from Original Team

January 23, 2023

ok go post cereal lawsuit

Post Foods Sues OK Go Over Right to Use Band's Name for Instant Cereal

January 23, 2023

the strokes albert hammond jr never break up the new abnormal music news interview

Albert Hammond, Jr. Thinks The Strokes May Never Break Up

January 23, 2023

Shinedown 2023 tour

Shinedown Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

January 23, 2023

Billy Idol 2023 spring tour

Billy Idol Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour

January 23, 2023

mr bungle melvins 2023 tour

Mr. Bungle and Melvins Team Up for 2023 US "Geek Show" Tour

January 23, 2023

drake nypd officer filmed audience apollo new york police

NYPD Filmed Audience Leaving Drake Concert

January 23, 2023

Siouxsie Sioux to play first show in 10 years in 2023

Siouxsie Sioux to Headline Cruel World Festival For First North American Performance in 15 Years

January 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Poison Ivy Gets the Whole City Off in Trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine's Day Special: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter