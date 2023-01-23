Poison Ivy Gets the Whole City Off in Trailer for Harley Quinn Valentine’s Day Special: Watch

An intimate encounter turns into a citywide orgy in the new trailer for Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special. The latest chapter in Harley Quinn’s animated adventures premieres February 9th on HBO Max.

The new preview finds plenty of friends and villains looking for love, but the big event is clearly a bedroom scene between Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). After Ivy reaches full bloom, she becomes engulfed in white light, emitting a stream of heart-shaped petals all across Gotham City. Those who touch the petals fall into a fornication frenzy.

At first Ivy is miffed at Harley, but as Harley retorts, “You can’t possibly be mad at me for getting you off too good. That is not a thing!” Elsewhere in Gotham, Bane goes on an online date, Clayface takes romance into his own hands, and dozens of background characters fuck. Check out the trailer below.

Season 3 of Harely Quinn aired from July to September of last year. In her A review, our own Liz Shannon Miller called it “a quiet sort of TV miracle.”