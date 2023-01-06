Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Harry Melling sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about The Pale Blue Eye, his new Netflix film co-starring Christian Bale.

The movie finds Melling portraying a young Edgar Allen Poe on a quest to find a murderer opposite retired detective Augustus Landor (Bale). The actor talks about challenging perceptions of how we think of Poe, superstition vs science, and being attracted to darker roles.

After gaining fame for playing Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise, Melling discusses never completely escaping that film’s universe, as well as bringing music into his work, including lots of listening to Black Midi, Squid, and UK punk.

Listen to Harry Melling chat about The Pale Blue Eye and more above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below.