Harry Styles Rips Pants Onstage at Los Angeles Show: Watch

“Music for a Sushi Restaurant” included dinner and a show at the Harry Styles concert in Los Angeles last night when the singer lunged emphatically, causing his leather pants to rip wide open right at the crotch.

Viewers near the front caught a close-up shot of the wardrobe malfunction, with some capturing it perfectly on video. In clips shared to social media, you can see the moment when Styles realizes his family-friendly event is suddenly on the verge of becoming a little more salacious than he bargained for. Luckily for him — although some have debated otherwise — one particularly compromising video proves that Styles was, in fact, wearing underwear.

In true Styles fashion, he swiftly recovers before any spillage occurs, and laughs it off as he continues skipping across the stage — albeit with his hand keeping his goods extra secured. Gucci has not yet commented on the incident.

Advertisement

Related Video

“My trousers ripped,” Styles, now armed with a gay pride flag around his waist, tells the crowd later on. “I feel I must apologize to a certain few of you right down in the front there. I mean, this is a family show. I promise it’s not part of the show. OK? It’s a family show…or is it?”

It appears that Jennifer Aniston was in attendance at the concert, as well. As TMZ points out, Styles has said that the Friends actress was one of his first celebrity crushes growing up. It’s a beautiful full-circle moment that he certainly wasn’t prepared for. See some videos of the night below.

Styles, who Consequence named the 2022 Artist of the Year, continues his “Love on Tour” all around the globe through summer 2023. Head over to StubHub if you still need tickets, and revisit our recap of his opening night at Madison Square Garden back in August.