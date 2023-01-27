Menu
Haviah Mighty Doesn’t Need “Room Service” on New Single: Stream

The Toronto rapper shares her first new music of the year

haviah mighty room service new single hip hop rap music news stream listen
Haviah Mighty, photo by Yung Yemi
January 27, 2023 | 9:28am ET

    Haviah Mighty has shared her first new music of the year today with the single “Room Service.”

    Backed with a contemporary dancehall groove and infectious 808s, “Room Service” mimics the sleek extravagance of the five-star hotel Haviah sings and raps about — but this luxury is shrouded by impending heartbreak. The song’s narrator attempts to lure back a love interest who’s slipping away, reluctant to notice that the relationship has already reached the end of its rope: “I’m still number one speed dial, don’t switch it/ For you, I will fight any fine or ticket,” Haviah sings, subtly paying homage to her Carribbean background in some of the lyrics. “Your love for me, you go make me find it/ This Hennessy ago make me violent.”

    Haviah goes into more detail about “Room Service” in a press release: “This song reflects on the many phases of denial that I experienced going through a recent breakup. My self-worth was shattered, I convinced myself that things weren’t as bad as they seemed, and that it wasn’t my fault. ‘Room Service’ was written from a place of bargaining. I was fully aware that this person had already let me go… but it wasn’t official. Because of that, I had this glimmer of hope. My love and attachment to this person was bigger than the realities of what was happening to us.”

    “Room Service” acts as a perfect amalgam of Haviah’s Jamaican roots, her Toronto home base, and her queer identity. Check the song out below.

    Back in September 2022, Haviah Mighty shared the single “Honey Bun.” Her last project was the 2021 mixtape Stock Exchangewhich featured the singles  “Protest,”  “Atlantic,” and “Flamenco.”

