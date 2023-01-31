Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour

Hayley Kiyoko will celebrate her recent album Panorama with a 2023 tour, taking the pop artist throughout the UK, Europe, and North America.

The 33-date trek kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th. Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the North American leg begins in Orlando on April 27th. Then, the tour will travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.

Ticket pre-sale for US fans begins tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use our code CHROUS), with general sale following February 3rd at the same time, all over at Ticketmaster. See Kiyoko’s full list of tour dates below.

Outside of music, Kiyoko also recently made an on-screen appearance acting as herself in the recent Apple TV+ series Life By Ella.

Hayley Kiyoko 2023 Tour Dates:

04/05 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers SWG3

04/07 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2

04/09 — London, UK @ KOKO

04/11 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

04/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

04/15 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

04/16 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre

04/18 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457

04/20 — Munich, DE @ TonHalle

04/27 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando

04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

04/29 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/01 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

05/03 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

05/04 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago

05/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

05/08 — Denver, CO @ Summit

05/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

05/11 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

05/12 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

05/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

05/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

05/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

05/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

05/20 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin

05/21 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

05/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

05/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

05/27 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall

05/28 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona

05/30 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

06/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston

06/02 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring