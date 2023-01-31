Menu
Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour

Supporting her recent album Panorama

Hayley Kiyoko, photo by Trevor Flores
January 31, 2023 | 1:13pm ET

    Hayley Kiyoko will celebrate her recent album Panorama with a 2023 tour, taking the pop artist throughout the UK, Europe, and North America.

    The 33-date trek kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th. Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the North American leg begins in Orlando on April 27th. Then, the tour will travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.

    Ticket pre-sale for US fans begins tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use our code CHROUS), with general sale following February 3rd at the same time, all over at Ticketmaster. See Kiyoko’s full list of tour dates below.

    Outside of music, Kiyoko also recently made an on-screen appearance acting as herself in the recent Apple TV+ series Life By Ella.

    Hayley Kiyoko 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/05 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers SWG3
    04/07 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
    04/09 — London, UK @ KOKO
    04/11 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    04/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
    04/15 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    04/16 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
    04/18 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
    04/20 — Munich, DE @ TonHalle
    04/27 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
    04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    04/29 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    05/01 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    05/03 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    05/04 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
    05/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    05/08 — Denver, CO @ Summit
    05/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    05/11 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    05/12 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
    05/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    05/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    05/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    05/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    05/20 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
    05/21 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    05/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
    05/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
    05/27 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
    05/28 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona
    05/30 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
    06/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
    06/02 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

     

