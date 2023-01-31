Hayley Kiyoko Announces 2023 Tour

Hayley Kiyoko will celebrate her recent album Panorama with a 2023 tour, taking the pop artist throughout the UK, Europe, and North America.
The 33-date trek kicks off overseas in Glasgow on April 5th. Throughout the month, Kiyoko will make stops in London, Paris, Munich, and more, before the North American leg begins in Orlando on April 27th. Then, the tour will travel through cities including Los Angeles, Atlanta, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, Dallas, Philadelphia, and New York, before the finale in Silver Spring, Maryland on June 2nd.
Ticket pre-sale for US fans begins tomorrow, Wednesday, February 1st at 10:00 a.m. local time (use our code CHROUS), with general sale following February 3rd at the same time, all over at Ticketmaster. See Kiyoko’s full list of tour dates below.
Outside of music, Kiyoko also recently made an on-screen appearance acting as herself in the recent Apple TV+ series Life By Ella.
Hayley Kiyoko 2023 Tour Dates:
04/05 — Glasgow, UK @ Galvanizers SWG3
04/07 — Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy 2
04/09 — London, UK @ KOKO
04/11 — Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
04/13 — Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max
04/15 — Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
04/16 — Paris, FR @ Élysée Montmartre
04/18 — Zurich, CH @ Komplex 457
04/20 — Munich, DE @ TonHalle
04/27 — Orlando, FL @ House of Blues Orlando
04/28 — Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
04/29 — Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
05/01 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
05/03 — Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
05/04 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues Chicago
05/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
05/08 — Denver, CO @ Summit
05/09 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
05/11 — Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
05/12 — Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
05/13 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
05/15 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
05/16 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
05/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/20 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s Austin
05/21 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
05/22 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
05/25 — Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia
05/27 — Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall
05/28 — Montreal, QC @ Théâtre Corona
05/30 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
06/01 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
06/02 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring