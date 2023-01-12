Menu
HBO Max Announces Price Hike

The price is up from $14.99 per month to $15.99

HBO Max, photo via WarnerMedia
January 12, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    It’s not TV, it’s just slowly becoming as expensive as cable. On January 12th, HBO Max announced a price hike for all new and existing subscribers.

    HBO Max launched in 2020 with a monthly cost of $14.99 plus applicable fees. The price is now $15.99, which current subscribers will notice as soon as their next bill on or after February 11th. HBO Max’s ad-supported tier will remain $9.99 per month.

    “This price increase of one dollar will allow us to continue to invest in providing even more culture-defining programming and improving our customer experience for all users,” the streamer said in a statement.

    That may be true in the future, but HBO Max has been on a frenzy of cost-cutting and cancellations ever since the merger of Warner Bros. with Discovery. New parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has already shelved some Game of Thrones spinoffs, cancelled and pulled Westworld from the streaming library, yanked Batgirl after it had wrapped filming, and binned a Batman animated series. Now, that smaller library is a tiny bit more expensive.

    Of course, HBO Max isn’t the only streamer raising its rates: Netflix and Disney+/Hulu increased their prices last year.

