Billy Crudup Sells Moon Timeshares in Trailer for Hello Tomorrow!: Watch

The trailer for Hello Tomorrow!, Apple TV+’s retro-futuristic science fiction series starring Billy Crudup, has landed.

In the world of Hello Tomorrow!, cars can fly, jetpacks actually work, and space travel is available to the average person. With his team of associates, charismatic salesman Jack Billings (Crudup) pushes the dream of a better life by hawking timeshares on the moon.

Despite their success, there are cracks in the foundation. “I know what you are,” a woman says to Jack while confronting him about a young member of his team. “You’re going to rip him from everything decent.”

The Emmy-winning actor will be joined by Hank Azaria, Alison Pill, Haneefah Wood, Nicholas Podany, and Dewshane Williams, while Jacki Weaver, Dagmara Domińczyk, Michael Paul Chan, and Matthew Maher will appear in recurring roles.

Directed by Jonathan Entwistle, the show was co-created by Amit Bhalla and Lucas Jansen, who both worked on the Netflix drama Bloodline. It was executive produced by the latter pair, Entwistle, Crudup, and Stephen Falk (You’re the Worst), with NBA All-Star Blake Griffin among its producers.

In our interview with Hello Tomorrow! music supervisors Bruce Gilbert and Lauren Mikus, the duo revealed that “there’s a ton of music in that show — it’s sort of a retro take on a semi-distant future, and we’re utilizing a lot of music from yesteryear to have that weird uncanny perception of what we used to think about the future, which is super fun because we don’t have to imagine what futuristic music is.”

The 10-episode Hello Tomorrow! will premiere on February 17th with the first three episodes, followed by a weekly release schedule.