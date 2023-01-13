Menu
Mel Brooks Introduces History of the World, Part II with New Trailer: Watch

Premiering March 6th on Hulu

history of the world part ii teaser trailer mel brooks
History of the World, Part I (20th Century Fox)
January 13, 2023 | 1:05pm ET

    Hulu has set the release date for Mel Brooks’ sequel series History of the World, Part II alongside a new teaser trailer. Watch the clip below ahead of the show’s March 6th premiere.

    At 96 years old, Brooks still has his comedic flair intact. While introducing the teaser for the eight-episode series, he cheekily pokes fun at his age by checking the inside of his jacket for his name. After Brooks runs through his well-known resume, the clip begins and proceeds to introduce the cast and characters of History of the World, Part II at a dizzying pace.

    Following in the footsteps of the 1981 film, the show will feature sketches from different periods in history. The spoofed historical figures include Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalena, Sigmund Freud, General Ulysses S. Grant, Rasputin, Amelia Earhart, Harriet Tubman, Marco Polo, and Alexander Graham Bell.

    Series stars Mel Brooks, Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, and Ike Barinholtz will be joined by an all-star cast including the likes of Pamela Adlon, Zazie Beetz, Quinta Brunson, D’Arcy Carden, Ronny Chieng, Rob Corddry, Danny DeVito, David Duchovny, Josh Gad, Jake Johnson, Richard Kind, Johnny Knoxville, Joe Lo Truglio, Jason Mantzoukas, Ken Marino, Jack McBrayer, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Ratajkowski, Sam Richardson, Seth Rogen, Sarah Silverman, J.B. Smoove, Taika Waititi, and Reggie Watts.

    Brooks wrote the series and executive produced with Kroll, Sykes, Barinholtz, and David Stassen. Alice Mathias, Stassen, Kroll, and Lance Bangs directed the season. The first two episodes of History of the World, Part II will debut on March 6th, with two episodes premiering daily ahead of the finale on March 9th.

