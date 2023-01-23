How to Get Tickets to Beck and Phoenix’s 2023 Tour

Beck and Phoenix are teaming up for the “Summer Odyssey Tour,” and tickets to the all-star alt-rock event of the summer will also offer sets from Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood. The two leads are riding strong into the new year behind Phoenix’s Alpha Zulu and Beck’s stretch of star-studded live appearances in 2022.

Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Beck and Phoenix’s Next Tour?

The “Summer Odyssey Tour” will launch at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena on August 1st, followed by stops to Bend, Oregon and Concord, California. Beck and Phoenix will then headline Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on August 7th and round out their California trip with performances in San Diego and Orange County. They’ll play Phoenix on August 11th, Las Vegas on August 12th, and Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre on August 15th.

Advertisement

Related Video

After a show in Rogers, Arkansas on August 18th, they’ll host three nights in Texas between Houston, Dallas, and Austin, then head to the Midwest for shows in Chicago and Detroit. They’ll jet over the border for a performance in Toronto on September 3rd and return stateside to Boston on September 5th. They’ll settle on the East Coast for shows in Philadelphia on September 8th and New York’s Madison Square Garden on September 9th. The joint tour wraps in Columbia, Maryland on September 10th.

Who Is Opening for Beck and Phoenix on Tour?

Beck and Phoenix will be joined throughout the “Summer Odyssey Tour” by Japanese Breakfast, Jenny Lewis, and Weyes Blood on select dates. Meanwhile, Sir Chloe will hold down the opening slot for all but one show.

How Can I Get Tickets for Beck and Phoenix’s 2023 Tour?

Beck and Phoenix tickets will be available for purchase through a number of options prior to general on-sale. Both headlining artists will host fan pre-sales starting on Tuesday, January 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time. A Live Nation pre-sale follows on Wednesday, January 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND) and Spotify will grant early access the following day.

Advertisement

General public tickets will go up for grabs on Friday, January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, you can get tickets via Stubhub.

What Are Beck and Phoenix’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Beck and Phoenix’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

Beck and Phoenix 2023 Tour Dates:

08/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^#

08/03 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater ^#

08/05 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion ^#

08/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum ^#

08/08 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena +#

08/09 – Orange County, CA @ OC Fair *

08/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center +#

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena +#

08/15 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre +#

08/18 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ~#

08/20 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ~#

08/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ~#

08/22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center ~#

08/31 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion #

09/02 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ~#

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ~#

09/05 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway ~#

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann ~#

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ~

09/10 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ~#

^ = w/ Jenny Lewis

# = w/ Sir Chloe

+ = w/ Japanese Breakfast

~ = w/ Weyes Blood