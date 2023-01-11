Menu
How to Get Tickets to Bonnaroo 2023

The Manchester, Tennessee festival returns with Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and more

Bonnaroo 2023
January 11, 2023 | 11:42am ET

    The lineup for Bonnaroo 2023 has been unveiled, and its bound to be one of the festival circuit’s top tickets this year with its far-reaching roster of generational and genre-leading talent.

    Read our reaction here, and grab Bonnaroo tickets via the festival’s website.

    What Is Bonnaroo?

    The long-running Manchester, Tennessee music festival returns to The Farm for another year between Thursday, June 15th and Sunday, June 18th, 2023.

    Who Is Headlining Bonnaroo in 2023?

    Bonnaroo’s top-line touts three of the top artists from three very different genres: Foo Fighters, Kendrick Lamar, and Odesza.

    Who Else Is Playing at Bonnaroo in 2023?

    The festival’s staggering second-line artists include Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Korn, Pixies, Baby Keem, Lil Nas X, Tyler Childers, Sheryl Crow, Marcus Mumford, Fleet Foxes, Portugal. the Man, Three 6 Mafia, Rina Sawayama, J.I.D, Umphrey’s McGee, AFI, Alesso, Girl in Red, Jacob Collier, Sylvan Esso, and more.

    Along with the highly anticipated return of Diarrhea Planet (who previously called it quits in 2018), the deep roster continues with Alex G, Black Midi, 070 Shake, Big Freedia, Jenny Lewis, MUNA, Franz Ferdinand, Remi Wolf, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Cory Wong, Peach Pit, Sampa the Great, Amber Mark, and Paris Jackson. More details, including the annual Saturday Superjam lineup, are still to be revealed.

    You can find the entire lineup of artists announced on the festival poster below.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Bonnaroo?

    Early access to Bonnaroo tickets will launch on Thursday, January 12th at 10:00 a.m. CT with pre-sale registration ongoing. Single-day GA passes ($175) will be available at the same time as Four-day GA ($320), GA+ ($550), VIP ($899), and Platinum ($3,500). Grab your Bonnaroo tickets via the festival’s website.

    Bonnaroo 2023 Lineup Poster

    Bonnaroo 2023 lineup tickets

