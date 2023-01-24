How to Get Tickets to Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour

Dave Matthews Band have unveiled 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, and tickets to their first live outing within an album cycle since 2018’s Come Tomorrow will surely bring out the whole Warehouse fanbase for the four-month excursion.
Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.
What Is Dave Matthews Band’s Next Tour?
DMB will launch their 2023 tour with three nights in Mexico between Mexico City on May 9th, Monterrey on May 11th, and Guadalajara on May 13th. They’ll cross over to Texas for stops in The Woodlands and Dallas, then head to Nashville on May 26th via Arkansas and Mississippi. After headlining Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, the band plays two nights in both Wilmington, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina before making their debut performance at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium on June 9th.
Dave Matthews Band will then explore the East Coast with shows in Hartford, Connecticut; Bangor, Maine; Mansfield, Massachusetts; and more, followed by Midwest stops to Milwaukee and double-headers in Chicago and Noblesville, Indiana. They’ll host two more two-night stands in Gilford, New Hampshire and Saratoga Springs, New York before headlining Holmdel, New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on July 18th and Wantagh, New York’s Jones Beach Theater on July 19th. They’ll cap the East Coast run with two shows in Camden, New Jersey on July 21st and 22nd.
Moving south via Alpharetta, Georgia, DMB will play two nights in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 28th and 29th. Nearly one month later, they’ll jet west for three shows between Highland and Irvine, California, followed by a stop to Bend, Oregon on August 29th. The tour concludes with the band’s annual residency at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington from September 1st to 3rd.
Who Is Opening for Dave Matthews Band on Tour?
Dave Matthews Bands shows do not always feature an opener or supporting act, and none have been specified for their 2023 tour at this time. However, artists that have previously filled the opening slot for DMB include Valerie June, Black Pumas, Nikki Lane, Eric Krasno, and Dumpstaphunk.
How Can I Get Tickets for Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour?
Dave Matthews Band tickets will be first available to members of DMB’s Warehouse Fan Association, who can request early ticket access via the band’s website until Tuesday, January 31st at 3:00 p.m. ET. Citi cardholders will have next dibs on Tuesday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and tickets for the general public follow on Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.
What Are Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour Dates?
See Dave Matthews Band’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.
Dave Matthews Band 2023 Tour Dates:
05/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
05/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Pabellon M
05/13 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana
05/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
05/24 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
05/30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
05/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
06/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
06/10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
06/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
06/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
06/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
06/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
07/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/22 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
07/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
07/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
08/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino
08/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
09/01 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre