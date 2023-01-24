Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

How to Get Tickets to Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour

Their 2023 trek kicks off in May and stretches to September

Advertisement
Dave Matthews Band tickets tour 2023 summer warehouse new york dates shows concert live
Dave Matthews Band, photo by Danny Clinch
January 24, 2023 | 3:09pm ET

    Dave Matthews Band have unveiled 2023 tour dates in support of their latest album, Walk Around the Moon, and tickets to their first live outing within an album cycle since 2018’s Come Tomorrow will surely bring out the whole Warehouse fanbase for the four-month excursion.

    Get tickets here, and read on for more details including pre-sale dates.

    What Is Dave Matthews Band’s Next Tour?

    DMB will launch their 2023 tour with three nights in Mexico between Mexico City on May 9th, Monterrey on May 11th, and Guadalajara on May 13th. They’ll cross over to Texas for stops in The Woodlands and Dallas, then head to Nashville on May 26th via Arkansas and Mississippi. After headlining Cincinnati’s Riverbend Music Center, the band plays two nights in both Wilmington, North Carolina and Charleston, South Carolina before making their debut performance at New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium on June 9th.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Dave Matthews Band will then explore the East Coast with shows in Hartford, Connecticut; Bangor, Maine; Mansfield, Massachusetts; and more, followed by Midwest stops to Milwaukee and double-headers in Chicago and Noblesville, Indiana. They’ll host two more two-night stands in Gilford, New Hampshire and Saratoga Springs, New York before headlining Holmdel, New Jersey’s PNC Bank Arts Center on July 18th and Wantagh, New York’s Jones Beach Theater on July 19th. They’ll cap the East Coast run with two shows in Camden, New Jersey on July 21st and 22nd.

    Moving south via Alpharetta, Georgia, DMB will play two nights in West Palm Beach, Florida on July 28th and 29th. Nearly one month later, they’ll jet west for three shows between Highland and Irvine, California, followed by a stop to Bend, Oregon on August 29th. The tour concludes with the band’s annual residency at the Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington from September 1st to 3rd.

    Who Is Opening for Dave Matthews Band on Tour?

    Dave Matthews Bands shows do not always feature an opener or supporting act, and none have been specified for their 2023 tour at this time. However, artists that have previously filled the opening slot for DMB include Valerie June, Black Pumas, Nikki Lane, Eric Krasno, and Dumpstaphunk.

    How Can I Get Tickets for Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour?

    Advertisement

    Dave Matthews Band tickets will be first available to members of DMB’s Warehouse Fan Association, who can request early ticket access via the band’s website until Tuesday, January 31st at 3:00 p.m. ET. Citi cardholders will have next dibs on Tuesday, February 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and tickets for the general public follow on Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    What Are Dave Matthews Band’s 2023 Tour Dates?

    See Dave Matthews Band’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming concerts here.

    Advertisement

    Dave Matthews Band 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Auditorio Nacional
    05/11 – Monterrey, MX @ Auditorio Pabellon M
    05/13 – Guadalajara, MX @ Teatro Diana
    05/19 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    05/20 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/23 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    05/24 – Southaven, MS @ BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
    05/26 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    05/27 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    05/30 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    05/31 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
    06/02 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    06/03 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
    06/09 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium
    06/10 – Hartford, CT @ Xfinity Theatre
    06/14 – Darien, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
    06/16 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
    06/17 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    06/24 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/27 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheatre
    06/30 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/01 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    07/08 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    07/11 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/12 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/14 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/15 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    07/18 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
    07/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
    07/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    07/22 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    07/25 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    07/26 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Amphitheater at the Wharf
    07/28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    07/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    08/24 – Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort and Casino
    08/25 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    08/26 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    08/29 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
    09/01 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
    09/02 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
    09/03 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Avatar 2023 tour

Avatar Announce 2023 US Tour with Veil of Maya and Orbit Culture

January 24, 2023

jackson wang magic man tour

How to Get Tickets to Jackson Wang's "MAGIC MAN Tour" (Even Though It's Sold Out)

January 24, 2023

belle and sebastian cancel north american tour dates 2023 indie pop rock music news

Belle and Sebastian Cancel North American Tour Dates Due to Stuart Murdoch's Health

January 24, 2023

Dave Matthews Band Walk Around the Moon new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates Madman’s Eyes new song stream

Dave Matthews Band Announce New Album Walk Around the Moon, 2023 Summer Tour

January 24, 2023

Mudhoney Plastic Eternity Almost Everything

Mudhoney Announce New Album Plastic Eternity, Share Lead Single "Almost Everything": Stream

January 24, 2023

anvil 2023 us tour

Anvil Announce Spring 2023 US Tour, Commence Work on New Album

January 24, 2023

Coheed and Cambria Deafheaven 2023 tour

Coheed and Cambria Announce 2023 North American Tour with Deafheaven

January 24, 2023

Ruston Kelly Announces Spring 2023 Tour

January 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How to Get Tickets to Dave Matthews Band's 2023 Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter