How to Get Tickets to Eric Church’s 2023 Tour

Eric Church has mapped out his 2023 “The Outsiders Revival Tour,” and tickets for the 27-date North American trek are sure to be in short supply.

“When I approach touring, I’m always inspired by a new experience, a new way to gather, to express ourselves sonically and visually,” Church said in a statement. “Well, we have never done an outdoor summer tour. Never headlined amphitheaters. Never brought a summer experience to your town that featured artists we want to share the summer with. Until now. See you in the season of sunshine with some fellow outsiders that shine brightest when the sun goes down.”

Grab your tickets here, and continue reading for more details including pre-sale dates.

What Is Eric Church’s Next Tour?

Advertisement

Related Video

“The Outsiders Revival Tour” kicks off on June 22nd in Milwaukee and will include stops in Detroit, Cleveland, and Virginia Beach before heading up to Toronto. From there, the trek will touch down in cities like St. Louis, Austin, Chicago, Philadelphia, Portland, Phoenix, Atlanta, and many more before closing out in Tampa on September 30th.

Who Is Opening for Eric Church on Tour?

Church will bring a rotating roster of 18 special guests on “The Outsiders Revival Tour,” including Whiskey Myers, Cody Jinks, Jelly Roll, Ashley McBryde, Koe Wetzel, Lainey Wilson, Midland, Parker McCollum, Travis Tritt, Elle King, and Paul Cauthen.

Also coming along for the ride are Jackson Dean, Morgan Wade, Muscadine Bloodline, Shane Smith & The Saints, Hailey Whitters, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and The Red Clay Strays.

How Can I Get Tickets for Eric Church’s 2023 Tour?

Advertisement

There are multiple ways to gain pre-sale access to Eric Church tickets. Members of his Church Choir fan club can claim their seats early beginning Tuesday, January 17th. After that, there will be a Live Nation pre-sale beginning on Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use access code SOUND).

Tickets for the general public will follow on Friday, January 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

What Are Eric Church’s 2023 Tour Dates?

See Eric Church’s full list of tour dates below, and get tickets to all of his upcoming concerts here.

Eric Church 2023 Tour Dates:

04/14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Tortuga Music Festival

06/16 – Central Point, OR @ Rogue Music Fest

06/17 – Santa Rosa, CA @ Country Summer Musical Festival

06/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater *

06/23 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

06/24 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

06/30 – Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium #

07/01 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage %

07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake %

07/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center +

07/15 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre +

07/23 – Minot, ND @ North Dakota State Fair

07/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion !

07/29 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater !

08/04 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park $

08/05 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live $

08/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $

08/12 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre $

08/13 – Des Moines, IA @ Iowa State Fair >

08/18 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater &

08/19 – Orange Beach, AL @ The Wharf Amphitheater &

08/25 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ~

08/26 – Philadelphia, PA @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ~

09/08 – Portland, OR @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater ?

09/09 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ?

09/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater **

09/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre !!

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ~

09/23 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ~

09/29 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ~

09/30 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ~

10/07 – Bristol, TN @ Country Thunder Bristol

Advertisement

* = w/ Elle King

^ = w/ Ashley McBryde and The Red Clay Strays

# = w/ Parker McCollum and Morgan Wade

% = w/ Koe Wetzel and Shane Smith & The Saints

+ = w/ Travis Tritt and Muscadine Bloodline

! = w/ Midland and Ray Wylie Hubbard

$ = w/ Cody Jinks

> = w/ Jackson Dean

& = w/ Lainey Wilson and Jackson Dean

~ = w/ Whiskey Myers

? = w/ Jelly Roll and Hailey Whitters

** = w/ Paul Cauthen and Hailey Whitters

!! = w/ Jelly Roll and Paul Cauthen