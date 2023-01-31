How to Get Tickets to Fall Out Boy’s 2023 Tour

Fall Out Boy have unveiled dates to their “So Much For (Tour) Dust” live show and tickets will grant entry to the on-stage premiere of the band’s latest set, their eighth LP So Much (For) Stardust.

What Is Fall Out Boy’s Next Tour?

The 29-date “So Much For (Tour) Dust” launches in the band’s hometown of Chicago on June 21st, followed by stops in Maryland Heights, Missouri and Bonner Springs, Kansas. They’ll host two nights in Texas between The Woodlands and Dallas, then travel west to Phoenix and California for shows in Chula Vista, Los Angeles, and Mountain View.

Fall Out Boy head to higher altitudes for performances in Salt Lake City on July 7th and Englewood, Colorado on July 9th before embarking east via Arkansas, Ohio, and Indiana. On the East Coast, the band plays two nights in Virginia as well as Charlotte, North Carolina, then jets south to Florida for dates in West Palm Beach and Tampa.

After a stop in Atlanta, the group treads north to Clarkston, Michigan’s Pine Knob Music Theatre on July 29th, then closes the month in Toronto. The band headlines New York City’s Forest Hills Stadium on August 1st, followed by dates in Boston; Darien Center, New York; and Holmdel, New Jersey. “So Much For (Tour) Dust” then wraps in Camden, New Jersey on August 6th.

Who Is Opening for Fall Out Boy on Tour?

Following last year’s “Hella Mega Tour” with Weezer and Green Day, Fall Out Boy have set expectations high for their supporting lineups and they’ve completely delivered with a stacked roster led by Alkaline Trio, Bring Me the Horizon, and New Found Glory on select dates. They’ll also be joined throughout by Four Years Strong, The Academy Is…, Royal & The Serpent, Games We Play, Daisy Grenade, and Carr. And who knows, maybe they’ll drag out their old tour-mate Rivers Cuomo; that is, if the kidnapping went successfully.

How Can I Get Tickets for Fall Out Boy’s 2023 Tour?

Fall Out Boy tickets will be first available to members of the band’s mailing list on Thursday, February 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time. It will be followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, February 2nd at 11:00 a.m. local time (use access code CHORUS) as well as a Spotify pre-sale later that same day.

General public access to tickets will open on Friday, February 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

What Are Fall Out Boy’s 2023 Tour Dates?

Fall Out Boy 2023 Tour Dates:

06/21 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field *

06/23 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

06/24 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater *

06/27 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion ^

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion ^

06/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre ^

07/01 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ BMO Stadium ^

07/05 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre ^

07/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre ^

07/09 – Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre ^

07/11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

07/13 – Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater ^

07/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ^

07/16 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

07/18 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center ^

07/19 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

07/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

07/22 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater ^

07/24 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

07/25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

07/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheater ^

07/29 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^

07/30 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

08/01 – Forest Hills, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ^

08/02 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/04 – Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater ^

08/05 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/06 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ^

* = w/ Alkaline Trio

^ = w/ Bring Me the Horizon