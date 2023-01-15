How to Get Tickets to Jackson Wang’s “MAGIC MAN Tour”

After confirming his return to Coachella in 2023, Jackson Wang has rolled out North American dates for his “MAGIC MAN Tour.” This appearance at Coachella will mark the international artist’s second time on the lineup at the annual festival.

Read on for details about how to secure tickets to Wang’s solo stops, and find details on securing Coachella tickets here.

What Is Jackson Wang’s 2023 Tour?

This limited six-stop run follows the 2022 release of Wang’s MAGIC MAN, a dramatic, emotional, and theatrical solo album. Currently, the “MAGIC MAN Tour” is winding through Europe with stops in London and Paris, and Wang has a February date in Dubai on the horizon. Notably, the “MAGIC MAN Tour” is Wang’s first outing as a soloist.

Who Is Opening for Jackson Wang on Tour?

There are no details yet on openers for Jackson Wang — typically, artists in the K-pop space (like Wang, who is also a member of the group GOT7), do not bring opening acts on tour.

How Do I Get Tickets for Jackson Wang’s Tour?

Those interested in attending the tour can sign up for pre-sale in their desired city on Jackson Wang’s website, here. Presale begins Wednesday, January 18th at 10:00am local time. Individual pre-sale codes can be secured by registering a phone number.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday, January 19th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with a public on-sale follows on Friday, January 20th via Ticketmaster.

What Are Jackson Wang’s 2023 North American Tour Dates?

Jackson Wang 2023 Tour Dates:

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/26 – Los Angeles, CA -@Shrine Auditorium

04/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/30 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Arena

05/04 – Chicago, IL @ Wintrust Arena

05/06 – Toronto, ON @ Coca Cola Coliseum

05/11 – New York, NY @ Barclays Center